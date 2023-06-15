Sydney
A UFO on legs airbnb
Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

These Airbnbs all look exactly like a Wes Anderson movie

Level up your 'pretend your life is a Wes Anderson movie' moment

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
If you’ve been on the internet recently, you may be aware of the whole ‘pretending your life is a Wes Anderson movie’ movement. Millions of people (perhaps, you included) have been posting tiny clips of them bopping around obscure, dreamy places to a cute, bell-like beat that looks exactly like the ethereal king (aka: Wes Anderson) directed them himself. 

It’s all quite lovely, mysterious and magnificent – and now, all Wes Anderson fans have the chance to seriously level it up. One clue? It’s all about location, location, location. 

Ahead of the release of Wes’ latest flick – Asteroid City (we know, this marketing team is bloody good), Airbnb and Universal Pictures have released a list of the most Wes-Anderson-y Airbnbs that all of us can book (or dream of booking) worldwide. While many of these mystical-looking bad boys aren’t in fact in Australia (tragic), they are in fact real, and you can, further, sleep in them. Read on, and weep. And then book them. Life’s short. 

Want a tiny red cabin on a private and isolated Norwegian island for you and eight of your closest friends and/or new and curious acquaintances? Same. 

A tiny cabin on an island
Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

Want something little, pink and (kinda) close to home? This retro caravan is near Auckland, so it's just across the ditch. 

A retro caravan with pink awning
Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

The thought of staying in a tree-house-like tower high above Oregon appeal to you? It's off grid. It has a spring-fed hot tub. It looks like it's almost always booked out – but hey. A dreamer can dream. 

A tower Airbnb in Oregon
Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

Into sleeping in a sparkly, aluminium-foil-looking 1959 airstream/ camper van in Joshua Tree, California? Obviously you are. Lucky you. Plus, we heard it has a hot tub. 

A shiny caravan in the desert
Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

Like all things pink? Neon? Glowing? This fluorescent, spacey palace in the heart of Madrid does all of the above. Cannot guarantee that an alien will be present, but you never know.

A pink glowing kitchen interior
Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

 Keen on a UFO as your sleeping quarters? Us too. This one’s in Redberth in the United Kingdom. Very intergalactic. 

A UFO house on legs
Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

That's all for now folks. If you want to know what the coolest Airbnbs you can stay in Sydney are, we've got you covered. 

Want more of this vibe? Here are the most beautiful and unusual places you can stay in Sydney and NSW.

 

