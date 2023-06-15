If you’ve been on the internet recently, you may be aware of the whole ‘pretending your life is a Wes Anderson movie’ movement. Millions of people (perhaps, you included) have been posting tiny clips of them bopping around obscure, dreamy places to a cute, bell-like beat that looks exactly like the ethereal king (aka: Wes Anderson) directed them himself.

It’s all quite lovely, mysterious and magnificent – and now, all Wes Anderson fans have the chance to seriously level it up. One clue? It’s all about location, location, location.

Ahead of the release of Wes’ latest flick – Asteroid City (we know, this marketing team is bloody good), Airbnb and Universal Pictures have released a list of the most Wes-Anderson-y Airbnbs that all of us can book (or dream of booking) worldwide. While many of these mystical-looking bad boys aren’t in fact in Australia (tragic), they are in fact real, and you can, further, sleep in them. Read on, and weep. And then book them. Life’s short.

Want a tiny red cabin on a private and isolated Norwegian island for you and eight of your closest friends and/or new and curious acquaintances? Same.

Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

Want something little, pink and (kinda) close to home? This retro caravan is near Auckland, so it's just across the ditch.

Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

The thought of staying in a tree-house-like tower high above Oregon appeal to you? It's off grid. It has a spring-fed hot tub. It looks like it's almost always booked out – but hey. A dreamer can dream.

Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

Into sleeping in a sparkly, aluminium-foil-looking 1959 airstream/ camper van in Joshua Tree, California? Obviously you are. Lucky you. Plus, we heard it has a hot tub.

Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

Like all things pink? Neon? Glowing? This fluorescent, spacey palace in the heart of Madrid does all of the above. Cannot guarantee that an alien will be present, but you never know.

Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

Keen on a UFO as your sleeping quarters? Us too. This one’s in Redberth in the United Kingdom. Very intergalactic.

Photograph: Annie Back/ Airbnb

