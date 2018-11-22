Spice Alley is selling $1 katsu sandwiches for three days

Spice Alley is getting a new addition to its snack line-up. Kyo-To is a licensed Japanese eatery, and to celebrate joining Sydney's favourite alfresco food court they are selling mini double-decker katsu sandwiches to the first 100 people to order one each night for three consecutive nights. The special offer kicks off at 5pm and runs to 7pm from Monday November 26 to Wednesday November 28, so it's almost like an extra delicious happy hour. And speaking of booze, if you do fancy adding an Asahi beer, it'll bring your whole order to a princely $5.

The sandwich in question us a mini double stack of fried chicken on a Hokkaido milk bun with shredded cabbage, bulldog sauce, mayo, and mustard greens. Kyo-To is helmed by chef Jason Chan (ex-Queen Chow), who is also packing the opening menu with things like charred duck ramen, udon noodles in kombu butter with

clams, and ramen noodles in XO sauce with pork belly and crackling. There will also be tonkatsu, karaage chicken, udon and donburi bowls.

