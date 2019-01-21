STC productions have dominated this year's Sydney Theatre Awards

Sydney Theatre Company's artistic director Kip Williams has had a stellar first year at the helm of the country's biggest theatre company. In 2018, he programmed his first full season, and the results have paid off at this year's Sydney Theatre Awards, where his company picked up all but one of the awards available for mainstage plays.

Two plays – both directed by Williams – dominated those categories: The Harp in the South, which picked up three awards including Best Mainstage Production, and quadruple winner The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, for which Hugo Weaving won Best Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Mainstage Production. The female equivalent went to Claire Lovering for her performance in Griffin Theatre Company's The Feather in the Web.

The Hayes Theatre Company managed to continue its domination of the musical theatre categories, with Cry-Baby winning four awards, including Best Production of a Musical, and In The Heights picked up three. They staved off competition from the commercial sector, although The Book of Mormon won two awards for supporting performances (Rowan Witt and Zahra Newman).

The independent theatre categories were a little more evenly spread, with Metamorphoses picking up four awards and The Flick and Stupid Fucking Bird getting two a piece.

See the full winners list below, and check out the best theatre in Sydney this month.

BEST MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

The Harp in the South (Sydney Theatre Company)

BEST INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Stupid Fucking Bird (New Theatre)

BEST DIRECTION OF A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Kip Williams (Harp in the South)

BEST DIRECTION OF AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Dino Dimitriadis (Metamorphoses)

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Claire Lovering (The Feather in the Web)

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Hugo Weaving (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui)

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Nikki Shiels (They Divided the Sky)

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Justin Amankwah (The Flick)

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Kate Box (Top Girls)

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Mitchell Butel (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui)

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Annie Stafford (Stupid Fucking Bird)

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Damon Manns (The Rolling Stone)

BEST STAGE DESIGN OF A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Robert Cousins (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui)

BEST STAGE DESIGN OF AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Isabel Hudson (Cry-Baby)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Renée Mulder (Top Girls)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Jonathan Hindmarsh (Metamorphoses)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Verity Hampson (Blackie Blackie Brown)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Benjamin Brockman (Metamorphoses)

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Stefan Gregory (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OF A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

William Barton (The Long Forgotten Dream)

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Ben Pierpoint (Metamorphoses)

BEST NEW AUSTRALIAN WORK

The Harp in the South (Kate Mulvany)

BEST NEWCOMER

Justin Amankwah (The Flick)

BEST PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Cry-Baby (LPD in association with Hayes Theatre Co)

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Alexander Berlage (Cry-Baby)

JUDITH JOHNSON AWARD FOR BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ashleigh Rubenach (Cry-Baby)

JUDITH JOHNSON AWARD FOR BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ryan Gonzalez (In the Heights)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Zahra Newman (The Book of Mormon)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Rowan Witt (The Book of Mormon)

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Lucy Bermingham (In the Heights)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY IN A MUSICAL

Amy Campbell (In the Heights)

BEST CABARET PRODUCTION

Since Ali Died (Omar Musa)

BEST PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN OR YOUNG PEOPLE

Josephine Wants to Dance (Monkey Baa)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Robert Love