Listen to a line-up of top DJs playing non-stop bangers at Sydney’s best place to catch the sunset

Chuck on your finest frock or linen number and grab your sunglasses because Sunday sessions are back at Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel, and quite frankly we’re thirsty.

Rub shoulders with the beautiful at one of Sydney’s best places to catch the sunset with a drink in hand while you listen to a line-up of top local and international DJs playing non-stop bangers. Seriously – Touch Sensitive, Yolanda Be Cool, Running Touch and more will all be spinning tunes each Sunday while the sun goes down. And the best bit? Entry is free, so you’ll only have to fork out for your Aperols and hot chippies.

Photograph: Andrew Baldacchino

We say make a day out of it and come for lunch beforehand. Us? We’d be going for a bucket of fresh Aussie tiger prawns, lobster rolls, and finishing with a prosciutto, rocket and buffalo mozzarella pizza.

Located smack-bang on an idyllic harbour beach, Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel has been a Sydney stalwart for more than 100 years. Renowned for bringing the good vibes and great classic summer hits, we reckon this is a pretty good place to end your week on a high.

Summer Loading will be kicking off each Sunday from 3pm. You can see the full line-up here. Catch you at the front for ‘Pizza Guy’.

