We're welcoming the Sydney locals home after a long stint performing in Europe - here's everything we know so far

It’s been some time since the perfectly messy 70’s-vibe rock siblings Lime Cordiale had our ears prick up with their Hottest 100 chart topping hits. Whether there’s been a Robbery, Inappropriate Behaviour or some Risky Love, Oli and Louis Leimbach know how to live on the edge and turn some real raw relationships into certified indie tunes. Now, after taking their sweet Aussie sound around the world, they're returning to their stomping ground, with their Enough of the Sweet Talk Australia and New Zealand Tour. Rest assured – they’ll still keep an intimate atmosphere of their gigs, but they're shifting up a gear – into some of the biggest venues they’ve played at. Sydneysiders, they’ll see you at the International Conference Centre. For one night only – so don't miss it.

Here's everything you need to know about Lime Cordiale's Sydney show...

When is the Lime Cordiale Sydney show?

Lime Cordiale is touring Australia and New Zealand during October, kicking off in Perth on October 3, and finally making it to Sydney pretty much in the middle of their tour – they'll perform in their home town on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Where is Lime Cordiale performing on their Australian and New Zealand tour?

Before Sydney, Lime Cordiale will be hitting up stadiums and arenas in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne. They finish Oz with a show in Brisbane before touring Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland (in that order) in NZ. In Sydney, they'll be putting on their show at the International Conference Centre.

When do Lime Cordiale Sydney tickets go on sale?

If you’re a keen bean, the Frontier Touring presale begins on Tuesday, June 4 at 1pm. You have to be a member, but it’s free to sign up here. Tickets for the general public go on sale two days later – on Thursday, June 6, also at 1pm.

How much will tickets cost for the Lime Cordiale Sydney tour?

The Sydney show will offer a mix of sitting and standing tickets. Both the A reserve seats and general standing admission are $130.10, B reserve seats are $110.10, and C reserve seating is $90.10. There are also a couple of VIP packages that include features like early access to the show, live Q and As and access to sound checks. These packages range from $210.10 to $250.10.

Who is the support act for Lime Cordiale in Sydney?

Lime Cordiale are stoked to announce that they’re being joined for the Aussie part of their tour by none other than Ball Park Music. The Lime Cordiale brothers have called them “debatably the best band in the country” so you’re in for a real treat, right from the start of the show.

How to get tickets for Lime Cordiale Sydney

While presale tickets will be purchased via Frontier Touring, general public tickets can be purchased from Ticketek right here.

