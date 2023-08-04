Sydney
Callan Park Tidal Pool site as seen from above
Photograph: Inner West CouncilCallan Park Tidal Pool site as seen from above

Swimmers will be able to jump into a new natural tidal pool in Lilyfield

Another swim spot is opening up on the Parramatta River

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Being able to swim in Sydney city’s major waterways has become somewhat of a recurring theme in Sydney as of late. Whether it’s splashing around in Parramatta River or diving into a natural plunge pool at Barangaroo, the tides (pun intended) seem to be changing when it comes to cleaning up and reclaiming Sydney’s natural swim spots. And now, yet another formerly icky location is set to join the list – but this time, it’s going down in the Inner West. 

Enter: Callan Park Tidal Pool.

The Inner West Council have officially approved the introduction of a fifty metre swimming pool, complete with swimming lanes, moored pontoons and a generous jetty for people to sunbathe on at Callan Park in Lilyfield. Tucked away on the famous Bay Run, this new swimming spot will be very close to its historic counterpart – the Dawn Fraser Baths, meaning you can do a Bay Run with two epic Sydney swims along the way. We’re into it.  

People playing on banks of Callan Park tidal pool
Photograph: Inner West Council

This 61-hectare heritage park sits next to the Parramatta River, and the new tidal pool will be built right on the waterfront. Before you freak out, rest easy in knowing that the water quality has been through an extremely extensive testing process before being given the tick of approval by authorities. After five years of planning, water quality testing, environmental impact research, floor quality testing and river depth analysis, the go-ahead has finally been given, with all us eager swimmers able to expect a plunge in the near future (an opening date is yet to be confirmed). 

Callan Park Tidal Pool is just one of the many swim sites that are popping up across the Parramatta River. Whether it’s at Bayview Park in Concord, Chiswick Baths, Lake Parramatta, Cabarita Beach Park, or (of course) the Dawn Fraser Baths, it’s clear that Sydneysiders of the future are looking at much cleaner waterways, and plentiful more swimming spots in the natural waters that fringe this city we call home. 

We love to see it.

