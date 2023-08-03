Australians are very smug when it comes to anything to do with beaches, and honestly, for good reason. Our pristine coastlines regularly make global headlines for their white sands, turquoise waters and rugged beauty. Whether it’s this WA beach getting the world’s top spot in one list, or our very own Manly getting ranked in the world’s 25 best in another, it’s clear we don’t just come to play when it comes to our shorelines.

And now, we’re topping the world’s best beaches list, once again.

Travel site the Big 7 releases a ‘World’s 50 best beaches’ list every year. This year, two Australian beaches cracked the top ten – which is a big deal when every bloody beach in the world is part of the competition.

First up, Whitehaven Beach was ranked as the fifth best beach in the world. This aqua oasis in the Whitsundays has been awarded many times before, and in 2023, it’s still taking home gold. Tucked away in the crystal waters of far north Queensland and fringed by the Great Barrier Reef, Whitehaven took out number 5 for its gorgeous isolation, bright blue waters and pure silica sand – with it being one of the whitest sandy beaches in the world.

Photograph: Jason Hill, Tourism and Events Queensland

In fabulous news for all of us in Sydney and NSW, our very own Hyams Beach came in hot at number ten on the list. With its crazy blue water, pure white sand and abundance of dolphins and wildlife, Hyams is an undeniably very special place, and in our opinion very much deserves to rank in the world’s top ten.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

The winning beach this year was White Beach in the Philippines. Only accessible by boat or a very rugged four wheel drive, this isolated bit of coast is fringed by palm trees, turquoise water and backed by lush rainforest.

The top ten in the Big 7’s best beach list for 2023 were:

White Beach, Port Barton, Philippines Cabo San Juan Beach – Colombia Jalousie Beach – St Lucia Kendwa Beach, Zanzibar Whitehaven Beach – Whitsunday Islands, Australia Source d’Argent – Seychelles Navagio Beach (Shipwreck Cove) – Zakynthos, Greece Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos Lang Co Beach, Vietnam Hyams Beach – New South Wales, Australia



You can peek the full 50 right here.

