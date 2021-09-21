Sydney businesses are already announcing when they'll be reopening next month

Despite the lack of an official date by the NSW government, many businesses and visitor attractions are hedging their bets

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been clear that NSW is preparing to reopen once the target of 70 per cent double vaccinated has been met, but there has been no official date put on that milestone. We’ll get there when we get there.

That hasn’t stopped several of Sydney’s major attractions and hotels from declaring they are ready to roll in late October, with many predicting we’ll meet the official target on or around October 18.

The big shows and destinations hedging their bets on this date include hit musical Come From Away, which is waiting in the wings at the Capitol Theatre and has started selling tickets from October 20. It's also the first major arts production in Australia to not only require theatregoers be fully vaccinated, but also its cast and crew. Producer Rodney Rigby said they were outing their faith in NSW residents getting double jabbed, allowing live performances to reboot. “Across the world, vaccination is proving to be an effective way of getting fans safely back into the theatre and we cannot wait to welcome audiences back soon.”

The world-famous BridgeClimb across Sydney's iconic Coathanger has announced October 22 as the date it hopes to begin re-harnessing brave souls after the best views of the city. They’re hoping to coax back climbers by offering post-climb drinks vouchers for the Glenmore for the first 200 customers to book in. “It’s time for Sydneysiders to celebrate,” BridgeClimb CEO David Hammon said. “This is going to be a summer like no other for Sydney and our team can’t wait to be a part of it.”

One of Sydney's most upmarket luxury hotels, the QT, has also announced a reopening date of October 18, including inviting punters back into is two dining venues, Gowings Bar & Grill and Parlour Cucina. "We're looking forward to making up for lost time together, Sydney," an announcement by the hotel reads. Hospitality venues, in general, have been hard hit by Sydney's lengthy second lockdown, but hotels have also been struggling with the absence of interstate and international visitors since March 2020.

Whatever date we do unlock, it looks like 2022 is going to be huge. Three of Australia’s biggest live music tour promoters are offering free gigs for a year for fully vaccinated punters 18-plus through a competition dubbed Vaxstage Pass. Let’s hope we can meet the 70 per cent target soon and that everything runs smoothly when we do.

Find out everything you need to know about NSW’s roadmap to reopening here.