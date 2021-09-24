Sydney
A wooden table with white metal plates of roasted lamb, bread rolls, french onion dip and glasses of wine and beer with a yellow ochre background
Photograph: Supplied/About Time

Sydney is getting a new '90s inspired pop-up bar from an all-star hospitality cast

About Time is making camp for just one year before the scheduled Sydney Metro demolition job

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Giving new meaning to the adage 'here for a good time, not for a long time' the team behind About Time, a year-long pop-up bar with a nostalgic '90s influence, will take up residence in the heart of the CBD next month.

The seven owners have some serious hospitality cred between them – there's Ben Hickey and Naomi Palmer (owners of The Roosevelt), Steve Davis (venue manager at Opera Bar), Tom Price (The Baxter Inn), Jono Carr (ex-group bar manager at Liquid and Larder), Paul Oscar (ambassador of Stone & Wood) and Shannon Ponsford (a wine importer). The crew are playing to their strengths by offering an extensive and considered range of tinnies, cocktails, a rotating wine list, and some outstanding eats like spit-roasted lamb rolls and the height of cocktail-party sophistication; French onion dip with Jatz. 

Leaning into the '90s theme, there will also be a Viennetta for dessert, as well as a pavlova-inspired punch. The best part is, the venue will have an alfresco dining area where you can booze it up until 1am. Lamb roll summer!

When the Sydney Metro infrastructure project takes over Hunter and Bligh Streets in late 2022, we will be losing a few of Sydney's most beloved venues including Frankie's Pizza and Malay Chinese Takeaway, so before then, the About Time gang have decided to live it up – and they're not messing around. 

Dreaming big for future boozy nights? These are our favourite Sydney cocktail bars.

Need some inspiration for keeping busy this weekend? Check out our top picks for things to do in Sydney right now.

