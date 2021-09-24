Sydney is getting a new '90s inspired pop-up bar from an all-star hospitality cast

About Time is making camp for just one year before the scheduled Sydney Metro demolition job

Giving new meaning to the adage 'here for a good time, not for a long time' the team behind About Time, a year-long pop-up bar with a nostalgic '90s influence, will take up residence in the heart of the CBD next month.

The seven owners have some serious hospitality cred between them – there's Ben Hickey and Naomi Palmer (owners of The Roosevelt), Steve Davis (venue manager at Opera Bar), Tom Price (The Baxter Inn), Jono Carr (ex-group bar manager at Liquid and Larder), Paul Oscar (ambassador of Stone & Wood) and Shannon Ponsford (a wine importer). The crew are playing to their strengths by offering an extensive and considered range of tinnies, cocktails, a rotating wine list, and some outstanding eats like spit-roasted lamb rolls and the height of cocktail-party sophistication; French onion dip with Jatz.

Leaning into the '90s theme, there will also be a Viennetta for dessert, as well as a pavlova-inspired punch. The best part is, the venue will have an alfresco dining area where you can booze it up until 1am. Lamb roll summer!

When the Sydney Metro infrastructure project takes over Hunter and Bligh Streets in late 2022, we will be losing a few of Sydney's most beloved venues including Frankie's Pizza and Malay Chinese Takeaway, so before then, the About Time gang have decided to live it up – and they're not messing around.

