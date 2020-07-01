Sydney label Aje launches a chic new Bondi Junction store

While Sydney's retail scene may have taken some hard hits recently, it's also seen some bright sparks on the horizon: Incu's new Rosebery outlet, a KitKat boutique, and now, the launch of Sydney-based label Aje's new flagship store in Bondi Junction.

Created by Edwina Forest and Adrian Norris, Aje has found its footing in the Australian fashion scene since its launch in 2008. Known for delicate, striking pieces that embrace the playfulness of femininity, Aje is where you go for a drama-fuelled occasion dress, or an intricately stitched leather mini that'll transition effortlessly from season to season. Oh, and we can't forget those infamous brand name-emblazoned sparkly tees.

Having already set up bricks and mortar stores in other hallowed halls of Sydney's fashion scene, including Paddington and The Strand Arcade in the CBD, naturally, Bondi Westfield's 'Designer Hub' on its third level was the obvious next move for the brand. It'll open with new pieces from the brand's pre-fall 2020 collection: think refinement and luxury, full of lace, tweed suiting and perfectly heavy winter coats.

Check out Aje's new store at Westfield Bondi Junction from July 2. It is open Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm; Saturdays, 10am-6pm; and Sundays, 10am-4pm.

