Sydney loves high tea so much we now have a vegan version

By Emily Lloyd-Tait Posted: Tuesday September 25 2018, 3:42pm

Vegan treats on a plate
Photograph: Chris Chen

We've got a long way to go before Sydney is as vegan friendly as Melbourne, but lately we've been kicking some goals for plant-based eating, with venues like Alibi Bar and Dining opening down at the Ovolo in Woolloomooloo. And now they're expanding their impressive vegan menu with the launch of a high tea that is meat, dairy, and egg-free. They've recruited the services of celebrity vegan chef Matthew Kenney who has helped Alibi’s head chef, Michael Nicolaou craft lemon meringue tarts, mixed berry cheesecake, forest mushrooms on toast, and baby quiches for the tiered cake stand, to be paired with cocktails like the kaffir lime Mule, Earl Grey Sour, and a classic Bellini that comes in raspberry, apricot, peach or lavender flavours.

Photograph: Supplied

 You can get amongst this super inclusive high tea for $65 per person if you're dining between noon and 4pm, Wednesday to Friday. Saturdays and Sundays will cost you $75 and the standard tea comes with a glass of sparkling and bottomless tea and coffee. Bottomless prosecco bumps it up to $95; and bottomless Perrier-Jouet grand brut will set you back $140.

Elt loves booze and fears submarines. She appreciates a well written cocktail list the way most people appreciate a Murakami novel, and the only thing she likes more than a bone dry rose is a whisky that's been peated to within an inch of its life.