Sydney loves high tea so much we now have a vegan version

We've got a long way to go before Sydney is as vegan friendly as Melbourne, but lately we've been kicking some goals for plant-based eating, with venues like Alibi Bar and Dining opening down at the Ovolo in Woolloomooloo. And now they're expanding their impressive vegan menu with the launch of a high tea that is meat, dairy, and egg-free. They've recruited the services of celebrity vegan chef Matthew Kenney who has helped Alibi’s head chef, Michael Nicolaou craft lemon meringue tarts, mixed berry cheesecake, forest mushrooms on toast, and baby quiches for the tiered cake stand, to be paired with cocktails like the kaffir lime Mule, Earl Grey Sour, and a classic Bellini that comes in raspberry, apricot, peach or lavender flavours.

Photograph: Supplied

You can get amongst this super inclusive high tea for $65 per person if you're dining between noon and 4pm, Wednesday to Friday. Saturdays and Sundays will cost you $75 and the standard tea comes with a glass of sparkling and bottomless tea and coffee. Bottomless prosecco bumps it up to $95; and bottomless Perrier-Jouet grand brut will set you back $140.

Happy to opt in for scones and cream? Try Sydney's best high teas.