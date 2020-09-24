Where to find the best high tea in Sydney

Heads up! We’re working hard to be accurate – but these are unusual times, so please always check before heading out.

Crustless cucumber sandwiches, scones with jam and cream and tiered plates of petit fours. Sydney loves a pinky-lifting high tea, and with good reason. Once you've got baked goodies, tea selections for every palette and beautiful surrounds – maybe harbour views, like at the Mosman Barracks, or cultivated gardens at historic Vaucluse House – you've got all the elements of an aspirational afternoon of leisure.

Rather have a tea party at home? These are the best desserts you can get delivered to your door.

