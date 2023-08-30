Sydney
STC's RBG: Of Many, One
Photograph: STC/Prudence Upton

Sydney Theatre Company’s acclaimed show about RBG will return for a national tour

You won’t want to miss this powerful play from ‘Prima Facie’ scribe Suzie Miller

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross
When Heather Mitchell embodied the late, great Ruth Bader Ginsburg in RBG: Of Many, One on the Sydney stage in November 2022, her performance lingered with everyone who witnessed it. 

A great legal mind, feminist, and later, improbably, a pop culture darling, Ginsburg continues to have an outsized impact on culture. Mitchell made her performance of this icon feel expertly effortless. With the script by barrister-turned-playwright Suzie Miller (of Prima Facie fame) and direction by Priscilla Jackman (White Pearl), this trio of powerhouse women did justice to the notorious RBG, and made incredible theatre in the process. (Which also inspired STC’s similarly acclaimed follow-up play, Julia, about the impetus of Julia Gillard’s famous misogyny speech.) 

As Divya Venkatarmaran wrote in her four-star review for Time Out: “RBG: Of Many, One is a sweeping but satisfying portrayal of its subject’s life, delving into its main subjects with grace and patience, in (a relatively short) 90-odd minutes. And it’s an unexpectedly funny watch...”

If you missed it, don’t feel bad – we just received news that will turn that FOMO around. Sydney Theatre Company announced today that RBG: Of Many, One will be returning in 2024 for an extensive Australian tour including seasons in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra – and Heather Mitchell will be reprising the role. 

The national tour of RBG: Of Many, One will open at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House in February 2024, Canberra Theatre Centre in April followed by Arts Centre Melbourne, Brisbane’s QPAC in May before returning to Sydney’s Riverside Theatres in Parramatta. Tickets for Melbourne and Brisbane are on sale from 9am, Thursday August 31. Sydney and Canberra tickets will be released at a later date – and you can bet that we’ll be first in line. 

