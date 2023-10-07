Time Out says

This ambitious new “extremely serious musical comedy” tells the story of the unceremonious sacking of prime minister Gough Whitlam

The epic story of Australia’s most dramatic political event gets the theatrical treatment it deserves in this “extremely serious musical comedy” from award-winning music theatre powerhouse Squabbalogic. The Dismissal explores the sacking of prime minister Gough Whitlam by then governor general Sir John Kerr on November 11, 1975 – as told through the eyes of iconic larrikin Norman Gunston, played to uncanny perfection by the irrepressible Matthew Whittet (Darlinghurst Theatre’s Let The Right One In).

Alongside Whittet, star of stage and screen Justin Smith (Belvoir’s Into The Woods and Hayes Theatre Co’s Dubbo Championship Wrestling) will star as Gough Whitlam, Andrew Cutcliffe (Neglected Musicals & Hayes Theatre Co’s Bells Are Ringing) as Malcolm Fraser, and Octavia Barron-Martin (Hayes Theatre Co’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes) as Sir John Kerr.

These performers will lead an amazing cast of stand-out music theatre performers, including Georgie Bolton (Peacock/STAN’s Joe vs Carole), Peter Carroll (Belvoir’s Into The Woods), Lincoln Elliott (Squabbalogic’s On A Clear Day You Can See Forever), Joe Kosky (Come From Away), Kaori Maeda-Judge (STC’s White Pearl), Shannen Alyce Quan (Six the Musical), Quinton Rofail Rich (National Theatre of Parramatta’s Choir Boy), Monique Sallé (ATYP’s The Deb), Brittanie Shipway (Bell Shakespeare’s The Lovers), and Anusha Thomas (Little Eggs Collective’s Metropolis).

The Dismissal is conceived and directed by Jay James-Moody with a book by Blake Erickson and Jay James-Moody, and music and lyrics by Laura Murphy (the talented creator and composer behind The Lovers, which gives Shakespeare a jubilant pop remix).

With unimpeachable wit, a cracking original score, and a big heart, this ambitious world premiere doubles as both reckoning for the nation’s soul and a sensational night out, stirring audiences across generations and political persuasions.

The Dismissal opens at the Seymour Centre from August 26, 2023. Tickets are on sale now via thedismissal.com.