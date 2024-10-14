If you’re a regular Sydney train commuter and you rely on the regularity of those trains, mark your calendars for this Sunday, October 20 (we're looking at you, HSC exam students). Sydney Trains are making the first major changes to the timetable since 2017. Why the changes? It all comes down to the recent launch of the new Sydney Metro as well as changes in how and when people commute, post-Covid.

“These adjustments to the timetable are focused on making our trains more reliable and resilient so passengers have shorter wait times," says NSW Transport Minister, Jo Haylen. "We know that when there’s an incident on one part of the train network it can often affect other train services, too. Making our timetable simpler means there’s less chance of that happening.”

Here’s a summary of the key changes to Sydney train timetables, line by line:

T1 Western Line

Stopping patterns will be "simplified" to boost reliability, with extra services for some stations west of Parramatta. Rooty Hill and Doonside will see more trains during the busiest morning peak hours.

T1 North Shore Line

With the new Metro (M1 North West & Bankstown Line) running every four minutes during peak hours, there’s a reduced demand for trains at the Chatswood interchange. Train services will be adjusted during peak and off-peak times. T1 North Shore Line passengers will still be able to board a train every 3-5 minutes.

T2 Leppington & Inner West Line

The T2 will continue connecting Leppington and Parramatta to the Sydney CBD, while the Inner West corridor will expand to include the new T3 Liverpool & Inner West Line, giving passengers more options. Passengers from Leppington and Edmondson Park who transfer to T8 Airport & South services at Glenfield will get more trains during the morning peak on both the T5 Cumberland Line and T8 Airport & South Line.

T5 Cumberland Line

Peak-hour passengers between Leppington and Parramatta will now have trains every 15 minutes.

T8 Airport & South Line

Morning peak services will increase from 14 trains per hour to 16, benefiting Revesby and stations between Holsworthy and Macarthur. More T8 trains will run via Sydenham, while there will be two less trains going through the Airport Tunnel during peak hour.

Other Lines

Minor changes will affect other lines to support the updated timetable. Blue Mountains Line passengers, for example, will get more services throughout the week between Medlow Bath and Lithgow.

We're told that the above changes will mean 800 new weekly services, integrating the new T6 Lidcombe & Bankstown Line, and also connecting the Sydney Metro with the broader public transport system.

Some adjustments have already been made west of Bankstown, including the new T3 Liverpool & Inner West Line services, and the upcoming T6 Lidcombe & Bankstown Line. Rail replacement services are currently running between Lidcombe and Bankstown.

The main message coming from the people who run the trains? Be prepared. “We’re asking passengers to please jump online and plan their trip," says Sydney Trains Acting Chief Executive, Hayden Donoghue. "This is especially important for students and parents, as your trip may have changed slightly over the school holidays. Our staff will be ready at stations to provide our customers with assistance as they navigate these changes."

For more info or to plan your trip, visit transportnsw.info.

