Sydney's best seafood restaurant is opening a fish shop

By now everyone is pretty across Saint Peter, the incredible all-Australian seafood restaurant on Oxford Street in Paddington, helmed by young-gun chef Josh Niland. Now Niland is expanding his seafood empire with the opening of the Fish Butchery in April 2018 on the same stretch of Oxford Street.

This is not your average fish shop with fillets laid out over ice – the Fish Butchery has a lot more in common with a high-end butcher. The plan is to give people access to the same amazing produce he uses for the restaurant, selling dry-aged fish that is cut to order and making use of the whole animal. They'll have static (no fan) storage and keep the produce super cold to improve the longevity of your fish.

And don't expect all the same barramundi, salmon and blue eye you're used to. We're talking Port Lincoln nannygai, Spencer Gulf herring and sea urchin form Newcastle. The fish will be available at market prices as skin-on, boneless fillets; butterflied and boneless; dry-aged; smoked; or on the bone. Plus you can get your hands on some of Saint Peter's famous fish offal, as well as things without fins like squid, bugs, cuttlefish, octopus, and oysters.

And if cooking is just too hard, they'll also do the classic battered mirror dory with chips to takeaway.

