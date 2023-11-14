Sydney’s Maybe Sammy just won Best Bar in the world, in the prestigious Top 500 Bars list

Another 22 Aussie bars made it onto the coveted, thirsty list that features venues across 53 countries

Forget maybe – you should definitely make plans to head over to Sydney’s schmick and glamorous bar Maybe Sammy, now also known as the Best Bar on Earth (though, be prepared to line up).

That’s because Top 500 Bars just announced Maybe Sammy as the winner of their prestigious awards at a recent ceremony in Paris, with venue manager Sarah Proietti and bar manager Hunter Gregory there to collect the coveted gold star. The Rocks boozer jumped up from its 17th spot in 2022 to beat a whopping 500 bars across 122 cities and 53 countries, coming out right on top. If that’s not calling for a cocktail or three, we don’t know what will.

Top 500 Bars compiled the thirst-inducing list using results from more than 2,000 sources, including reviews from liquor experts and journalists, as well as data from online reviews, search engine results and social media channels. Essentially, they wanted the list to reflect what bars the people actually loved – and the results are in. Maybe Sammy it is!

Photograph: Daniele Massacci

“It’s such an honour for our bar team to be recognised for the time and effort they put into making the experience at Maybe Sammy exceptional, and for that to be acknowledged on a global scale is so humbling,” said co-founder of Maybe Sammy Stefano Catino.

"We couldn’t be happier to top the list this year, it’s a very special moment for the whole team.”

The next Sydney bar to make the list was sepia-hued the Baxter Inn, which came in at number 87, followed by sustainable watering hole Re at 122, Margarita-spiked hole-in-the-wall Cantina OK at 132, and the sky-high Dean and Nancy on 22 at 134 place.

Below, you can check out which Aussie bars were named in the Top 500 Bars for 2023:

1. Maybe Sammy, Sydney

87. The Baxter Inn, Sydney

119. Black Pearl, Melbourne

122. Re, Sydney

132. Cantina Ok, Sydney

134. Dean & Nancy on 22

164. PS40, Sydney

167. Byrdi, Melbourne

177. Old Mate’s Place, Sydney

187. Above Board, Melbourne

210. Double Deuce Lounge, Sydney

226. The Lobo, Sydney

244. Eau de Vie, Melbourne

264. El Primo Sanchez, Sydney

267. Shady Pines Saloon, Sydney

276. Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne

330. Palmer & Co, Sydney

332. Bar Margaux, Melbourne

337. Employees Only, Sydney

356. The Everleigh, Melbourne

475. The Gresham Bar, Brisbane

485. Maybe Mae, Adelaide

492. Union Electric, Melbourne

Here’s to you, Sammy. We maybe, definitely, love you also.



RECOMMENDED: