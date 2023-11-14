Sydney
Paolo Maffietti and Sarah Proietti
Photograph: Daniele MassacciPaolo Maffietti and Sarah Proietti

Sydney’s Maybe Sammy just won Best Bar in the world, in the prestigious Top 500 Bars list

Another 22 Aussie bars made it onto the coveted, thirsty list that features venues across 53 countries

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Forget maybe – you should definitely make plans to head over to Sydney’s schmick and glamorous bar Maybe Sammy, now also known as the Best Bar on Earth (though, be prepared to line up).

That’s because Top 500 Bars just announced Maybe Sammy as the winner of their prestigious awards at a recent ceremony in Paris, with venue manager Sarah Proietti and bar manager Hunter Gregory there to collect the coveted gold star. The Rocks boozer jumped up from its 17th spot in 2022 to beat a whopping 500 bars across 122 cities and 53 countries, coming out right on top. If that’s not calling for a cocktail or three, we don’t know what will.

Top 500 Bars compiled the thirst-inducing list using results from more than 2,000 sources, including reviews from liquor experts and journalists, as well as data from online reviews, search engine results and social media channels. Essentially, they wanted the list to reflect what bars the people actually loved – and the results are in. Maybe Sammy it is!

The cocktail bar Maybe Sammy
Photograph: Daniele Massacci

“It’s such an honour for our bar team to be recognised for the time and effort they put into making the experience at Maybe Sammy exceptional, and for that to be acknowledged on a global scale is so humbling,” said co-founder of Maybe Sammy Stefano Catino.

"We couldn’t be happier to top the list this year, it’s a very special moment for the whole team.”

The next Sydney bar to make the list was sepia-hued the Baxter Inn, which came in at number 87, followed by sustainable watering hole Re at 122, Margarita-spiked hole-in-the-wall Cantina OK at 132, and the sky-high Dean and Nancy on 22 at 134 place.

Below, you can check out which Aussie bars were named in the Top 500 Bars for 2023:

1. Maybe Sammy, Sydney
87. The Baxter Inn, Sydney
119. Black Pearl, Melbourne
122. Re, Sydney
132. Cantina Ok, Sydney
134. Dean & Nancy on 22
164. PS40, Sydney
167. Byrdi, Melbourne
177. Old Mate’s Place, Sydney
187. Above Board, Melbourne
210. Double Deuce Lounge, Sydney
226. The Lobo, Sydney
244. Eau de Vie, Melbourne
264. El Primo Sanchez, Sydney
267. Shady Pines Saloon, Sydney
276. Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne
330. Palmer & Co, Sydney
332. Bar Margaux, Melbourne
337. Employees Only, Sydney
356. The Everleigh, Melbourne
475. The Gresham Bar, Brisbane
485. Maybe Mae, Adelaide
492. Union Electric, Melbourne

Here’s to you, Sammy. We maybe, definitely, love you also.

