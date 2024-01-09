Sydney
people at Penrith beach
Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government

Sydney’s newly opened Penrith Beach attracted more than 10,000 visitors in its first week

The new urban beach in the Western Suburbs is the size of Bondi

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Since opening to the public on December 19 2023, Penrith’s new man-made beach has attracted thousands of visitors, with more than 10,000 visitors stopping by at the waterside attraction on the first week alone.

Penrith Beach – a stretch of sand the length of Bondi Beach, affectionately known as "Pondi" – was built to provide Sydney’s Western Suburbs with relief through the peak months of summer heat. The stretch of the Nepean River will be open to visitors until early March 2024, offering activities including kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, and even a floating obstacle course. 

The popularity of the beach proves the demand for recreational community spaces in the area.

Mayor Todd Carney reflected the enthusiasm of the community toward the beach, stating, “For too long, Penrith Lakes has been sitting idle behind locked gates when it should have been opened to the community, with summer just days away this is an enormous win for our community. This first step towards permanent access and to realise the lakes’ full potential is just the beginning for this hidden gem in Penrith”.

You can learn more about Penrith Beach (or Pondi) and plan your visit over here.

