Sydneysiders, beware: NSW hospitals have been recording alarming rates of sunburn

After a few years of persistent rain, it’s no wonder we’re spending every moment we can basking in the sunshine. Sadly though, time spent at the beach doesn’t come without its risks, and NSW hospitals have recorded an alarming number of cases of sunburn in emergency departments. Ahead of this weekend’s heatwave, the NSW Government is reminding us how damaging unsafe sun time can be.

During the last financial year, more than 800 people in New South Wales reported to emergency departments in our state with cases of severe sunburn – an almost 30 per cent increase compared with the previous year, likely due to the hot, dry summer that seemed to begin unseasonally early.

The cases of sunburn treated in hospital represent just a percentage of the people who actually experience burns and lasting damage, with most cases being left untreated. And while it’s easy to dismiss sunburn as a topical issue that can be solved with a little aloe vera, health professionals are calling on Australians to take more care to avoid increases in the rates of skin cancer.

In partnership with NSW Chief Cancer Officer Professor Tracey O’Brien and Member for Coogee Dr Marjorie O’Neill, Health Minister Ryan Park has just announced the launch of the NSW Skin Cancer Prevention Strategy 2023-2030. The strategy acknowledges that additional efforts need to be made to prevent a rise in sunburn and resulting skin cancer cases this summer – with particularly because the high temperatures are expected to continue over the coming months.

“Sun damage and skin cancers are highly preventable, and we’re encouraging the community to do really simple things like seeking shade when outdoors, wearing sunscreen, putting on a hat, sunglasses and protective clothing to safeguard themselves,” says Minister Ryan Park.



The Department of Health has predicted that about 6,000 people in New South Wales will be diagnosed with melanoma by the end of the year, sharing the frightening statistic that two in three Australians will be treated for skin cancer during their lifetime.

“Even mild exposure to the sun can lead to damage, and I’m confident our latest Skin Cancer Prevention Strategy will help build on decades of skin cancer prevention work in NSW and save more lives.”

While mild sun exposure at any life stage can lead to skin damage, O’Brien warns that high sun exposure in the first ten years of life increases a person’s risk of developing melanoma skin cancer by two fold. This warning is particularly poignant considering the highest rates of sunburn over the past decade have been seen in people aged five to 24 years.