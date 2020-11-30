There’s nothing quite like the smell of pine-fresh Christmas trees in December. The plastic Kmart substitute simply hasn’t got the charm of a living tree – and it’s not doing the environment any favours either. But getting out to the woods (read: Christmas tree farms or markets) dressed in full lumberjack attire to find the perfect yuletide fir can be too much of a hassle for many. Fortunately, this Xmas, the festive flora will come to you, courtesy of online plant retailer Floraly.

The Redfern-based eco-friendly flower delivery service last year launched an adorable Christmas tree delivery project, and this year it's back to fit out your living room with seasonal sparkle with just a click of a button. Their tiny Chrissy trees stand at 50-60cm tall and come with all the festive trimmings and tree necessities: fairy lights, baubles, a tree topper, batteries, soil, a care kit and a collapsible pot all in the box.

Photograph: Supplied / Floraly

The best part? The tree’s root system is still attached, so you can plant that cutie or keep it in a bigger pot ready for Christmas 2020. The other best part? Delivery within Sydney and other cities around the country is totally free. Truly, it’s a Christmas miracle.

The entire Floraly service, from their festive trees to their flower deliveries, is focused on sustainability, with the petals and greenery being sourced and delivered locally to ensure quality, reduce floral waste and offset carbon emissions.

You can order a tree now starting at $79, with same-day delivery available in Sydney metro and next-day delivery for the rest of Australia. If you’re feeling extra festive or sending the piney box as a present, you can also order extra treats like a box of Koko Black artisanal chocolates, Moet & Chandon French Champagne and Messina spreads to go with it.

Find more local gifts at Sydney's best Christmas markets, or hunt down the biggest Christmas trees in the city along with the best Christmas lights in Sydney.