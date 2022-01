Time Out Says

This artisan chocolatier is located in the historic Royal Arcade, and it's not out of the ordinary to find a line snaking out into Bourke Street to get inside Koko Black. Having mastered the fine art of European chocolate making, this luxury chocolate retailer sells everything from chocolate blocks and chocolate-coated roasted almonds, praline gift boxes and delicious hot chocolates. They make fabulous gifts for your friends and loved ones (or for yourself!).