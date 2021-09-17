Taronga Zoo is celebrating the birth of five lion cubs with a brand-new live ‘Cub Cam’

Whilst Sydney’s iconic Taronga Zoo has been closed to visitors, the animals have been getting busy. Keepers have just welcomed five purrfect new African lion cubs into the Taronga family.

The cubs – three females and two males – are now five weeks old. They were born to experienced mum Maya and first-time dad Ato on Thursday, August 12, which in a sweet turn of events also happened to coincide with Ato’s fourth birthday. This is the first time Taronga Zoo has had Lion cubs in over 18 years. You can watch the incredible moment the cubs were birthed in the clip below:

While the cubs are still finding their paws, guests will be able to pay them a virtual visit to their maternity den. In a first for Taronga, the public will be able to gain live behind-the-scenes access to watch the cubs grow on what the zoo is calling ‘Cub Cam’. With a small tax-deductible donation of just $7, the public can access a 24/7 live stream of the five precious cubs. All donations support Taronga’s vital conservation work around the globe. Head to taronga.org.au/cubcam for access.

Cub Cam is the latest addition to the zoo’s streaming service Taronga TV, which also hosts a bunch of free livestreams from a menagerie of different animal enclosures and keeper talks. A dedicated 24/7 livestream of the zoo’s adorable penguins was another recent addition.

