If you’re a sucker for a natural wonder, you might be in luck over the next few weeks, as the Aurora Australis is set to potentially light up the sky above parts of Australia. The incredible natural phenomenon – described by Dr Jeanne Young from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) as “One of nature’s most spectacular visual phenomena: bright lights dancing across the night’s sky” – was spotted across the country on Friday, December 1, and the BOM is hinting a more potential sightings ahead.



The Aurora Australis – the light rings which appear in the sky above the South Pole, also known as the Southern Lights – are most commonly sighted during the cooler months, especially during March and September when the earth’s magnetic field is best orientated to interact with the solar wind. The nature of the visual phenomena means that it is best viewed from Antartica, Tasmania and Australia's southern coastlines, but Friday’s display was visible over widespread parts of the country – from regional inland NSW to southern WA.

Despite the unusual timing and widespread visibility of Friday’s aurora sightings, the BOM has confirmed that the display was not an anomaly. Scientists working for the BOM have suggested that more displays could be on their way due to higher solar winds. However, this is not a guarantee – and sightings of the very magnificent night sky spectacular are difficult to predict.



“You have to be pretty lucky to see an aurora, but if you do see one, you won’t be disappointed.” Dr Jeanne Young from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) explains.

In order to maximise your chances of spotting the Southern Lights, you’ll want to position yourself in an outdoor area with minimal light pollution, preferably with an uninterrupted view south. A bright aurora display generally lasts around one to three hours, and is typically brightest between 10pm and 2am – so plan your camping trip accordingly and hope for the best.

Although the solar storms which make the colours of the aurora brightest are difficult to predict, the BOM issues aurora watch notices when an aurora is likely to be visible – so keep an eye out here if you’re keen to catch a glimpse.





