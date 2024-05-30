The Big Five-O: Cold Chisel has announced a huge national tour, and they're coming to Sydney

The old-school Aussie rockers will be touring Australia in October – here's what we know so far

Sydneysiders, it’s time to whip out the drumsticks and head to your local – because the godfathers of Aussie pub rock are going on tour. Cold Chisel has announced a national tour around Australia to celebrate their 50th anniversary, and they’ll be performing at a huge big top in Sydney’s Moore Park on Friday, October 11 before heading off around the country. Comprising 11 shows across Aussie cities and regional towns, the Big Five-O tour is set to be a pretty unique addition to Australia’s music calendar, and tickets go on sale very soon. Here's everything you need to know about the Cold Chisel Big Five-O tour.

When is the Cold Chisel Sydney show?

Cold Chisel will perform for one night only in Sydney – taking over a 10,000-person capacity Big Top tent in Moore Park on Friday, October 11.

Where is Cold Chisel performing on their Australian tour?

The loveable rockers will be kicking off their tour in Armidale, the regional NSW town where they were based back in the 70s. From there, they’ll head up to the Gold Coast for a show on Tuesday, October 8, before journeying down to Sydney for their big Sydney spectacular on Friday, October 11. After their Sydney show, they’ll head south for a show in Wollongong before jetting across the country for shows in Western Australia, Melbourne, Brisbane, Broadmeadow, Ballarat, Tassie and Adelaide. While some show locations are the typical tour spots for major bands, a few have been thrown in for more poetic reasons: with the Victorian gold-mining town of Ballarat chosen as a nod to the golden (50 year) anniversary of the band.

When do Cold Chisel tickets go on sale?

General release tickets go on sale via Ticketek on Tuesday, June 4 at 12pm. If you want to get in early, you can sign up for the Cold Chisel mailing list – they’ll be releasing a limited amount of early tickets to their most committed fans.

How much will tickets cost for the Cold Chisel Australian tour?

B reserve tickets for Cold Chisel’s Sydney show start at $139.90 per person, with A reserve tickets starting at $199.

Who is the support for the Cold Chisel tour?

Cold Chisel will be joined on stage in Sydney by Sydney-based indie rockers The Cruel Sea, and the multi-talented musician and singer Karen Lee Andrews. Additional special guests including Birds of Tokyo and The Superjesus will be popping up on stages across the country as part of the Big Five-O tour.

How to get tickets for Cold Chisel Sydney

General release tickets will go on sale via Ticketek on Tuesday, June 4 at 12pm. Limited tickets will also go on sale to members of the Cold Chisel mailing list tomorrow (Friday, May 31).

