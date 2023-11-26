Sydney
the inspired unemployed with beer
Photograph: Supplied

The Inspired Unemployed will pay you to take a day off work this Friday

You can pocket $300 from The Inspired Unemployed by marking the first day of summer with a long weekend

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
To celebrate the start of summer, larrikins and social stars The Inspired Unemployed will be paying 50 lucky Aussies $300 to take the day off work and start summer with a long weekend. It's on behalf of their home-grown beer brand Better Beer, and we reckon it’s a pretty tempting offer – get paid to spend the day at one of Sydney’s best beaches. We're down.

This coming Friday (December 1) marks the start of summer, and the tradies-turned-social-media-megastars-turned-beer-pioneers Matt Ford and Jack Steele have partnered with the relentlessly entertaining weatherman Tim Bailey to predict a “day for it”. To encourage Australians to make the most of the first day of summer, they’ve committed to paying 50 people a substantial $300 to take the day off work and make the first weekend of summer a long one. The reward will be a one-off, tax-free payment – a pat on the back for embracing the spirit of summer in true inspired form (read: at the pub). NB: they’ll be taking no responsibility for subsequent unemployment.

In order to be in the running, you’ll need to submit video evidence of you and your boss confirming that you’ll be taking the day off work to spend Friday marking the turn of the seasons. It’s first come, best dressed – so we’d recommend getting into your manager’s office ASAP so you can spend Friday cashed up, beer in hand. 

