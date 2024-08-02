In the lead-up to the opening of the new toll-free connection between WestConnex and Sydney Airport (now officially due to open on Sunday, September 1), the NSW Government is urging drivers to practise their journeys using virtual drive-throughs.

The animated videos show the signage, lane configuration and exits that drivers will experience on Sydney Gateway – and the government is urging drivers to try it out online before hitting the road IRL. The new road (Sydney Gateway) will connect the Sydney Airport terminals to the M8 and St Peters Interchange, and although the new toll-free route will ultimately ease traffic conditions across Sydney, the government is anticipating some teething issues.

In order to make the transition easier, they have been testing the road markings and signage on Sydney Gateway before opening it up to the public, with feedback from drivers wrestling in a recorded 100 changes. And to ensure that things run as smoothly as possible once the road is operational, drivers are being urged to practise their route through the online driving simulation.

These pre-emptive measures come following recent road openings (such as the Rozelle Interchange) which resulted in some pretty congested roads. The pre-opening signage testing is a first for a major motorway project in NSW – if it means fewer hours spent sitting in traffic, we’re in favour.

“Transport for NSW is working closely with Sydney Airport for the smoothest start but I urge all Sydney drivers to take a moment to familiarise themselves with the animations we are issuing today,” NSW Minister for Roads John Graham explains.

You can learn more about the Sydney Gateway project over here.



