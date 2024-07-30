Few roads in Sydney come under as much flack as the one that winds its way from Broadway to Parramatta, stretching for 35 kilometres and blighted by a lot of sometimes-too-speedy (sometimes not speedy enough) drivers and a low-foot-traffic-induced lack of vibe (not helped by all the shut-up shops). After a long time as arguably Sydney’s most unloved artery, Australia’s oldest highway could finally be getting the glow-up it deserves – but the plans for Parramatta Road's redevelopment aren't as glowing as we might have hoped. Minister for Roads John Graham has outlined what he described as “an anti-vision” for Sydney’s “boulevard of broken dreams”. Intrigued? So were we.





Photograph: Pat Stevenson

During a recent speech, Minister Graham quoted a front-page article dating back to 1917 that likened the state of Parramatta Road to the Western Front. But this article had a solution – citing the fact that “about a dozen councils are in charge and not one of them will shoulder the responsibility” is at the heart of the issue, and explaining that “with state government assistance... it would not be so bad!”.

Now, over a century later, it looks like that plan could be actioned – with the Minister promising that the full potential of the “boulevard of broken dreams” will be realised, providing the government finds “the right way to get there”. What that right way is, we’re still none-the-wiser – with Minister Graham outlining key goals in the redevelopment of Parramatta Road, but no grand vision.

What sucks about Parramatta Rd?

In case you’re unfamiliar, Parramatta Road is currently characterised by seven lanes of traffic, desolate pavements and, as a result, desolate storefronts. Because of its lack of pavement appeal, businesses have generally avoided setting up shop along the road in recent times, despite its relatively convenient location – with the 2023 Anglo-Indian diner Derrell’s (next to The Lady Hampshire pub) being a notable exception.

Since 2005, Lord Mayor Clover Moore has been campaigning for Sydney’s light rail system to be extended along Parramatta Road from Burwood to the CBD, and this concept is still under discussion. From what we can glean from the renders, the pedestrianised light-rail route seems akin to the utopian vision that was alive in the minds of hopeful Sydneysiders way back in 1913. An article published in The Evening News on September 29, 1913, stated that the road was “destined” to become “an artery pulsating and throbbing with the vitalising stream that pours into the city from its western environs”. But decades have passed, and plans to transform this stretch of Sydney remain unrealised.

Photograph: Fabian Foo | Transport for NSW

Adding to the hopes of a glittering future, a 2012 plan for WestConnex promised an open-air slot motorway underneath a tree-lined boulevard set to “act as a catalyst to renew and transform the parts of Sydney through which it passes”. When plans for a sky-high WestConnex were dashed, so too was the new utopian vision for Parramatta Road.

NSW government plans

In response to previously “failed visions”, the NSW government has revealed a less idealistic plan for the transformation of Parramatta Road – with Minister Graham stating, “Parramatta Road is on the Minns government agenda. But we’re not going to rush into another vision that doesn’t come to fruition.”

The new plan for Parramatta Road is based on three key principles. First up, it will be tied in to the government’s plans to solve Sydney’s major housing crisis, with plans to increase housing density around 45 transport hubs. Minister Graham described the Parramatta Road corridor as “particularly well placed to be a key part of the housing solution”, and he’s not wrong – the road itself runs through a number of suburbs that are ripe for development, including Homebush, where the government plans to build 16,100 homes as part of their Transport Orientated Development plan.

The second principle concerns government involvement, with the government promising “coordinated leadership” to avoid the stilted development of recent decades. The third principle is surrounding transport, with Minister Graham stating “the way forward needs to integrate the new transport infrastructure and technology…while the future of Parramatta Road itself has been stuck in gridlock, the transport infrastructure around it has come a long way.”

Baby steps

As it stands, Parramatta Road is one of the most famously congested passageways through Sydney, but as new roads are built across the city to improve transport links, the possibility of transforming Parramatta Road into something less polluted, and more appealing, is becoming more than just a pipe dream.



Lord Mayor Clover Moore will be discussing the potential Parramatta Road redevelopment and a host of other city-shaping initiatives at a free-to-attend CityTalks event at Sydney Town Hall this Thursday, August 1. Keen to go along and learn more? You can reserve your (free) ticket here.



