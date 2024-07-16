After a report released last year revealed the pretty dire state of the transport system in Western Sydney, there’s been a fair bit of (long overdue) attention paid to improving transport links in the area. Back in May, the NSW government announced they’d be investing $1.9 billion in improving the transport system in Western Sydney, and alongside improved bus services and the new Metro system, a fair chunk of that funding is going towards a new Light Rail system running through the centre of Parramatta. Last week, the project reached an exciting milestone – with all vehicles and all 16 stops being ticked off as working as they should. Now, the project is entering its final testing phase, with Transport for NSW hinting at an opening date in the coming months.

Since starting testing back in December 2023, the 12-kilometre track – connecting Westmead to Carlingford via the Parramatta CBD and Camellia – has been in its initial testing phase, with Monday, July 8 marking a move into the ‘trial running’ phase. With the 45-metre-long vehicles now running in both directions between Westmead and Carlingford, the ‘trial running’ phase will involve a series of interactive drills designed to replicate potential incidents and experiment with recovery plans, with the timetable set to be finalised over the next few months. Once it’s operational, the line is set to support 150 jobs in Western Sydney, with trams set to run every 7.5 minutes during peak times between Westmead and Carlingford via the Parramatta CBD.

Photograph: Supplied | Transport for NSW



Now officially named the L4, this new stretch of Light Rail will join the L1 Dulwich Hill Line, L2 Randwick Line and L3 Kingsford Line as part of the Sydney Light Rail network and, in line with the government’s plan to provide a better-connected, more affordable city, there’s a focus on building more affordable housing close to the line.

The rezoning for Parramatta's Church Street North precinct has come into effect, allowing up to 1,800 new homes to be built in the area. And that's not the only change that's happening out west – according to Minister for Transport Jo Haylen, “From 2032, Westmead will be the station that has it all – connecting the T1 to the new L4 and the future Metro West”.

If all goes to plan, Sydney Metro West is set to open in 2032, and the major plans to transform Parramatta plus applications now open for businesses to operate for 24 hours a day should mean there’s a lot more liveliness in the area.



“The people of Western Sydney deserve this kind of public transport – and these final tests mean it’s looking like all systems go for the L4 in the coming months,” says NSW Premier Chris Minns.



If you’re in the area over the coming weeks, remember to stop, listen and look around when driving, walking or riding near the tracks – although the trams will be running and doors will be opening, you’re not allowed to jump aboard just yet.

You can learn more about the Parramatta Light Rail over here.



