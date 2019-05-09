The Oxford Tavern can now host live music until 3am

Hear that? It’s the sound of the Oxford Tavern’s live music license being extended to 3am. From now on, the party-loving Petersham pub will be allowed to play live music every Friday and Saturday night long after those in lock-out zones have called it a night.

This follows Freda’s license extension to 4am, hopefully a sign that closing time regulations will start to relax enough to improve the city’s struggling live music scene.

Co-owner James Thorpe is keen to keep the doors open longer, “Live music is integral to the cultural tapestry of any great city… We’re beyond thrilled that we are now able to offer live bands and DJs until 3am...”

To celebrate this win for Sydney’s nightlife, on Saturday May 11 they’re holding a License Extension Party with a host of local DJ’s like Ruby J and Eddy Diamond, playing from 9pm until 3am.

Black Betty, the Oxford Tav’s beloved American-style smoker, will be cooking up brisket burgers as well as smokehouse nachos. Or if you’re feeling ambitious, why not try some of the Tav’s more unique brews on tap, like the milky sweet Golden Stout Time, Big Shed Brewing Concern’ take on the childhood favourite, the Golden Gaytime.

Sticking around until last call? Best call for an Uber or taxi – the last train leaves Petersham Station around 1am.

