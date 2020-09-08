The Parramatta Council is giving out $150,000 in new arts grants

While there are signs of life in the arts sphere – venues are hosting live shows again, theatres are set to reopen – there's no denying that the arts sector has taken a substantial hit as a result of lockdown restrictions and the flow-on effects on the broader economy. In the hope of revitalising the $1 billion dollar creative industries sector in Sydney, the City of Parramatta is launching a new range of grants geared at businesses and organisations operating in the arts, design, publishing, screen, sound and heritage spaces.

Those who are successful will receive between $5,000 and $20,000 in funding under the program.

It's not the first step the City of Parramatta has taken towards supporting arts businesses through the lockdown. The council has also backed the Riverside Digital Theatres' program, the Home at Parramatta program, and a range of digital concerts like First Nations-led ensemble Warami Live.



It's only a short application period – entries have to be in by September 20 – but if this sounds like you, you can apply online.





