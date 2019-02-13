The Ramblin' Rascals are opening a '70s cocktail lounge in the CBD

The northern end of the CBD is set to become a hub of after-hours fun with the announcement of a new bar from the Ramblin' Rascal Tavern crew set to open by the end of March.

The Double Deuce Lounge is not so much a sister venue to the Cognac-loving dive bar in an old comedy club, as it is an evolved cousin with big city aspirations. They're keeping things stateside, thematically speaking, but they're planning on upping their game for the Deuce, which is going for more of a 70's cocktail lounge vibe, complete with a furry wall and lots of booths.

The new venue is opening in the space that housed the downstairs bar of Bouche on Bridge, making it a neighbour to the steak-loving Bistecca. You've also got rat-pack-themed cocktail bar Maybe Sammy around the corner, and the nearby redux of the Basement from the Mary's group set to open in a few months time.

The drinks menu is going to expand their spirit focus with plans for a cocktail menu that will aim to bring back the Cosmopolitan as well as championing vintage cocktails from the era. Other grown-up touches include table service, a host, and an extended wine and beer list.

If you're thinking that the standard Rascal uniform of overalls might look out of place at their new venue you'd be right, which is why they'll be undertaking costume changes to fit the new venue. There was a suggestion of short shorts. Was it a joke? Only time will tell.

Double Deuce Lounge, 6 Bridge St, Sydney 2000. Mon-Sat until 2am.

Need a drink now? Here are Sydney's 50 best bars for your boozing convenience.