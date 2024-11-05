Subscribe
The top melanoma hotspots in NSW have been revealed, and 3 are right here in Sydney

The Sutherland Shire ranked as the NSW region with the sixth-highest rates of melanoma – here's what you can do to guard against it

Winnie Stubbs
Winnie Stubbs
Aerial, Manly, Northern Beaches
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW
Sydneysiders love the sunshine, and though there are a lot of pros to spending a day under its rays, there’s the obvious downfall too. Melanoma is the third-most diagnosed cancer in NSW, and one of the most common cancers among young Australians. According to the Cancer Institute NSW, more than 5000 people are expected to be diagnosed with melanoma in the state in 2024. The team has just released a report detailing the main melanoma hotspots in Australia – read on if you’re ready to be informed, or slip, slop, slap and get on with your day.

According to the Cancer Institute NSW, the local government areas (LGAs) with the highest rates of melanoma are Ballina, Lismore, Byron, Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour – with almost 350 cases projected to be diagnosed in those areas in 2024. The list of the top ten melanoma hotspots in NSW also includes Port Macquarie-Hastings, Tweed and Kempsey and Richmond Valley. Here in Sydney, the Sutherland Shire, Mosman and the Northern Beaches LGAs were all ranked among the top 25.

South Cronulla Beach, Southern Sydney
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW | Paul K RobbinsSouth Cronulla Beach, one of four patrolled surf beaches in Cronulla in Southern Sydney.

Melanoma is the most serious form of skin cancer, and with deaths from the cancer estimated at 500 people across NSW this year alone, awareness is crucial in keeping the people of our sunny state safe. According to the Cancer Institute NSW,  99 per cent of non-melanoma skin cancers are caused by overexposure to UV radiation from the sun and can be prevented with proper sun protection. 

In an attempt to minimise the impact that melanoma has on our community, the Cancer Institute NSW is working through its Skin Cancer Prevention Strategy 2023-2030 – which involves spreading awareness, improving access to shade in public spaces and increasing the adoption of sun-protective behaviour.

According to the Cancer Institute NSW, the most effective defence against UV radiation is to follow these five key steps:

  1.             Slip on protective clothing
  2.             Slop on SPF50+ sunscreen. Sunscreen should always be applied 20 minutes before heading outdoors and re-applied every two hours
  3.             Slap on a wide-brimmed hat
  4.             Seek shade
  5.             Slide on sunglasses

As a reminder that we’re not entirely at the mercy of the sun’s power, this week, skincare brand Eau Thermale Avène is hosting a four-day interactive pop-up outside North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club. Stop in for a free skin checks and sunscreen samples between 3pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, and 9am and 5.30pm all weekend long. You can learn more about that here, and you can learn more about the steps you can take to prevent skin cancer over here

Top 25 NSW LGAs for melanoma incidence:

1              Ballina

2              Lismore

3              Byron

4              Clarence Valley

5              Coffs Harbour

6              Sutherland Shire

7              Port Macquarie-Hastings

8              Tweed

9              Kempsey

10            Richmond Valley

11            Nambucca Valley

12            Kiama

13            Port Stephens

14            Bathurst Regional

15            Mid-Coast

16            Lake Macquarie

17            Mosman

18            Mid-Western Regional

19            Northern Beaches

20            Shoalhaven

21            Cessnock

22            Wagga Wagga

23            Central Coast

24            Wingecarribee

25            Newcastle 

