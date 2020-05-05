The Tramsheds Growers Markets has gone virtual

You can now stock up on products from all your favourite stallholders thanks to a new online platform.

Nothing will ever compare to the feel-good feeling that comes with meandering through the stalls of a weekend farmers market. They’ll be back someday, without a doubt, but at least we can still get our hands on premium produce in the meantime. In fact, never before have we had access to restaurant-quality goods on such an extensive scale – we can now buy oysters that were destined to be served by Sydney’s best chefs, score boxes of fruits and vegetables from some of the finest restaurants in the country and, thanks to the good folk at the Tramsheds Growers Markets, we can still purchase products from our favourite stallholders.

The weekly Sunday market has temporarily moved online and has made the best of the best from its growers and makers available at the click of a button. Yes, that means Madeleines, meringues and canelés from Sacrebleu; doughnuts from Sergio’s Kitchen; all things macadamia from Brother Mountain; handcrafted miso from Enokido; olives galore from the Olive Bar and small-batch granola from MG Food Co. Breakfast boxes from Brickfields are also available (complete with Pepe Saya butter), as are the recently launched smoked sausages from LP’s Quality Meats.

If you’re after fresh produce, boxes of organic fruits and vegetables are on offer from Prickle Hill. Small boxes start at $60 while large ones go for $90, and the contents depend on what comes from the farm each week. For an additional $30 or $35, respectively, you have the option to upgrade to a growers box, which adds a loaf of Brickfields sourdough, Pepe Saya butter, free-range eggs, fresh pasta and condiments like chimichurri and togarashi to the mix. Bottles of organic wine from Orange, NSW land at $28, as well, if you want to make a night of it.

Supporting small producers and local providores in these trying times should be incentivising enough, but if for whatever reason you need another reason to fill up your shopping cart, five per cent of the proceeds from each order will go to the Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick. Consider it two good deeds for the price of one.

Orders must be placed before 9pm Thursday for Sunday collection or delivery. To browse or place an order, click here.

