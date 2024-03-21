Sydney
White Cliffs Underground Motel
Photograph: Supplied | Offroad Images

The world’s largest underground motel has reopened in the NSW outback

This kooky stay is buried below the sand dunes in the opal mining town of White Cliffs

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
If you’re tired of the same old hotel room set-up, this sprawling outback accomodation is here to help. Housed beneath the desert plains like a dusty UFO, the White Cliffs Underground Motel has just reopened its doors after its annual hot summer hiatus – so you can make this your base for your next outback adventure.

While underground buildings are relatively common in Australia’s outback – built beneath the earth to escape the summer heat – the White Cliffs Underground Motel is one of only three “dugout” style hotels in the country, and the largest in the world. Guests here can find respite from the outback sunshine, with a constant temperature of 22 degrees. As well as the 48 quirky hotel rooms, you’ll find a restaurant, café and bar – so there’s no need to hurry to get back on the road.

Broken Hill Warrawong White Cliffs
Photograph: Supplied | Glen Parker

 

Located 1025km from Sydney, White Cliffs is a characterful township best known for its opal mining history. After a 12-hour drive from the big smoke, you’ll want to make a weekend of it – so spend your days exploring the town's opal mines and discovering ancient rock carvings from the traditional custodians of the nearby Mutawintji National Park – the Pantjikali, Wanyuparlku, Wilyakali and Malyangapa people. You can plan your stay over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news and travel inspo, straight to your inbox.

