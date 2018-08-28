There’s a new outdoor silent cinema dedicated to ’90s movies

Shake off the doona because spring is (nearly) here and with it comes new rooftop bars, pop-up roller skating rinks and outdoor food festivals all vying for your time and money – but hang on to some of that spare change as you’re going to want to throw it at this nostalgia heavy pop-up cinema at Central Park Mall.

For the month of September, Chippendale Green will have an outdoor silent cinema showing cult movies 10 Things I Hate About You, Clueless, Pretty Woman and Speed. Each Thursday night screening will cost ten bucks and you’ll be given blankets and headphones, so you can quote along “Big mistake. Big. Huge” without disturbing your neighbours.

Not only is the ticket price cheaper than most cinema screenings, but you’ll get a $10 voucher to spend on dining at Central Park Mall, which includes Din Tai Fung, La La Malaysian, Mai Vet and Gami Chicken. They’re somehow making it a fundraiser too, with all proceeds from the event going to Rural Aid’s Buy a Bale to help local Australian farmers.



Central Park Mall will be running outdoor movies every Thursday from 7pm between September 6-27 . Tickets can be purchased directly from Eventbrite.

