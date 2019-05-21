There's a pop-up seafood shack and bar in the Botanic Gardens for Vivid

Warm your winter journey along the Vivid Light Walk at the Fisherman's Wharf pop-up bar and eatery in the Royal Botanic Gardens. The seafood shack will be serving belly-warming snacks like fish and chips, a seafood chowder served in its own bread bowl, pot pies, and a natty mac 'n' cheese spiked with sweet lobster meat. What's a fish shop without fried pineapple rings? Only here they're fritters sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and capped with vanilla ice cream.

Photograph: Supplied/Cole Bennetts

If, like the chef on the Titanic, you prefer to light a fire in your core with a stiff drink, there will be mulled wine, outrageous blue cocktails, local beers and wines available by the glass and bottle so you can sit out under the festoon lights, gaze out over Farm Cove and let the magic of Sydney's winter lights festival move you.

The Bar and Eatery in the Botanic Gardens opens May 24-Jun 15 from 6-11pm.

