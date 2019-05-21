Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right There's a pop-up seafood shack and bar in the Botanic Gardens for Vivid
There's a pop-up seafood shack and bar in the Botanic Gardens for Vivid

By Emily Lloyd-Tait Posted: Tuesday May 21 2019, 5:29pm

A pop-up venue in the Botanic Gardens with festoon lighting
Photograph: Supplied/Ash Marr

Warm your winter journey along the Vivid Light Walk at the Fisherman's Wharf pop-up bar and eatery in the Royal Botanic Gardens. The seafood shack will be serving belly-warming snacks like fish and chips, a seafood chowder served in its own bread bowl, pot pies, and a natty mac 'n' cheese spiked with sweet lobster meat. What's a fish shop without fried pineapple rings? Only here they're fritters sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and capped with vanilla ice cream.

Seafood chowder in a bread bowl

Photograph: Supplied/Cole Bennetts

If, like the chef on the Titanic, you prefer to light a fire in your core with a stiff drink, there will be mulled wine, outrageous blue cocktails, local beers and wines available by the glass and bottle so you can sit out under the festoon lights, gaze out over Farm Cove and let the magic of Sydney's winter lights festival move you.

The Bar and Eatery in the Botanic Gardens opens May 24-Jun 15 from 6-11pm. 

