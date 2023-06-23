Which district do you want to hit up?

Back in February we filled you in on how districts around Sydney could apply for grants of up to $200,000 each to turn their cool nightlife-boosting plans into cooler realities. It’s one part of NSW 24-Hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues’ plan to grow and amplify going-out hubs all across Sydney.

Now, the NSW Government has made an announcement about the first 21 districts that will receive these Uptown Grants. You can expect to start seeing a diverse range of going-out districts developing and growing.

“With an Uptown Grant, districts can bring their visions to life and deliver brilliant experiences that celebrate what’s best about their community,” says Rodrigues.

NSW Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, John Graham, explains how one of the districts, in Blacktown, is using their funding: “‘The Gathering’ in Blacktown has one of many exciting visions. Their program aims to attract people to hundreds of events, artists and collectives, from hip hop to the best Afghan and Filipino food, to the incredible work of Solid Ground, haunted ghost tours and films like Here Out West. The project will focus on supporting the emergence of youth culture, a local arts and music scene and amplifying and connecting existing offerings in the community.”

Each of the district groups developing the plans and receiving the funding are made up of local business owners, community organisations and other local stakeholders.

Keen to know which districts secured funding and what they’re going to do with the money? These 21 districts have received Uptown Grants:



Balmain Rozelle: This Inner West district will be putting Balmain Rozelle “back on the map” by boosting local loyalty and promoting the area as a destination to visitors from all across Sydney.

Brookvale Arts District (BAD): This Northern Beaches area has long been considered an industrial zone, but now the district is focused on public art and even augmented reality art to enhance the cultural fabric of Brooky and beyond.

Chippendale Collective: This group is establishing a not-for-profit business-development organisation to amp up Chippo’s many existing offerings, develop new events and grow the area’s day and nighttime economies.

DuskDown (Freshwater): People love to visit Freshie in the day for a dip or a surf, but the DuskDown project is all about turning this beaut suburb into a nighttime hub for locals and visitors.

Eddy: This Central Station and Eddy Avenue precinct is establishing a group to make the area around Cenny Station more of a destination that you’d visit for fun, not just to get from A to B.

Green²: Green² – yep, a district at Green Square – is developing vibrant activations to encourage residents to play where they live.

Harris Park: This district that neighbours Parramatta is establishing a program to brighten up the precinct to enhance its rep as a vibrant outpost of India.

Haymarket Precinct: China Town is working to spread the word about everything they offer, to increase foot traffic.

HQ Sydney: Surry Hills’ Hollywood Quarter (covering Commonwealth, Campbell and Wentworth Streets) is putting a spotlight on the HQ being a buzzing nighttime entertainment district.

KXQ: King's Cross Quarter is creating a coordinated group of small businesses to give the Cross a fresh voice and attract visitors to the historical home of Sydney’s 24-hour economy.

Koreatown: Koreatown in Eastwood will be attracting visitors to experience the district’s K-Town-focused food, culture, fashion and events.

New Sydney Waterfront Company District Team: This Sydney Harbour district will use its funding to transition from a district that’s supported by voluntary business funding and government support into a self-funded organisation, to benefit the community.

Paddo Collective: This Paddington district is creating branding and a multi-platform campaign to rebuild the area’s rep as an attractive destination.

Pyrmont+Ultimo24/7: The Pyrmont Ultimo Chamber of Commerce will coordinate and connect with local businesses to turn the area into a destination and an ideal spot to visit, work and live.

Rainbow Precinct: Darlinghurst will be putting a rainbow-coloured spotlight on Sydney’s Taylor Square and Rainbow Crossing area, Sydney’s original LBGTQIA+ precinct and the birthplace of the Mardi Gras Parade.

Stanley Street District: This little slice of Italy in north Darlinghurst will be showcasing itself as the “Modern Piazza of Sydney”.

The Gathering: This Blacktown district is creating a program around the area’s vibrant youth, arts and music scenes.

UpTown Sydney CBD: This Circular Quay district is already alive with tourists, but they’ll be using their funding to showcase itself as a vibrant hub for locals, too.

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct: This home to theatres and other arts institutions is building a program of engaging activities to draw in more punters.

YCK Laneways: The already-thriving York, Clarence and Kent Street Laneways nightlife district in Sydney’s CBD is building the foundations of their business so they can keep making the area better and better.

2077 A.D. - Hornsby After Dark: Get ready to party, Hornsby – the Hornsby Chamber of Commerce and Liquor Accord will be collaborating to enhance the 2077 postcode region’s night-time economy.

These districts developed their plans through the support of the Uptown Accelerator program, which is returning this year – applications are now open to other Greater Sydney districts. To find out more, click here.

To find out more about this whole shebang, click here.

