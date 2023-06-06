In breaking meaty news, Australia's best pies and pastries have just been crowned for 2023, and while Sydneytown did not come out victorious for the number one spot, we did take home one gold.

Chosen by the experts from the Baking Association of Australia, who are widely considered to be the experts on all things flaky, the winner of the best pie in the country for 2023 was from Victoria’s Country Cob Bakery with their fish amok pie, a tasty Cambodian-style creation made with barramundi and curry sauce. This is the third year the Kyneton bakery has taken out the top spot and look, we’re happy for them and are not miffed in the slightest, truly.

Alas, it’s not all doom and gloom for Sydneysiders, with Bronte-based pie masterchefs Nonna Tina's taking home a gold in the flavoured beef pie category for their beefy bolognese number. Made with a Napoletana sauce, grass fed beef, onion, mozzarella and parmesan (and love from Nonna) their bol pie is one to add to your hit-list. Nonna Tina’s also took home silver for their chicken boscaiola pie in the poultry category, and their eggplant parmigiana pie in the vego one.

And yes, we feel like a pie now too. Thankfully, you can get your hands on Nonna Tina’s pies online, and at Bondi’s Saturday markets. Feel like a road trip? The best pastie came from Samuel Gee Pies and Pastries in NSW’s Balaclava.

An annual event held by the Baking Association of Australia, the nationwide competition sees a team of experienced and well-respected experts taste and judge 1,500 pastry-wrapped bad boys from more than 300 bakeries across three days. This year the judging took place here in Sydney. And it must be said that no pie was left unturned in the judging process, with the esteemed judges tasting the pies both hot and cold.

Next year, we’re rooting for a NSW bakery to take out the best pie.

Recommended: