Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White in Sydney
Photograph: DNSW

Jennifer Coolidge came to Sydney and we found out exactly what she did and ate so you can do it, too

Cancel your plans: here’s how you can play, stay and eat like Jen Cool and Mike White in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Look, we’re not over the White Lotus finale either, and it will forever go down as one of the great tragedies of 2023. But! In excellent news, real life goddess Jennifer Coolidge and mate Mike White were recently in Sydney as part of the Vivid Ideas Global Storytellers event – and we’ve got the lowdown on everything they got up to, so you can follow it along and live like Ms Coolidge, too. Let’s get into it.

Eat:

First up, the Legally Blonde superstar enjoyed a taste of Sydney’s high life and dined at Matt Moran’s Aria, which currently is hosting the three Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park as part of the Vivid Chef Residence program. She and White also got stuck into the best of Sydney's plant-based eateries with fine dining at Yellow, the vegan high tea experience at Alibi, and wood-fired pizza from Gigi Pizzeria in Newtown.

Stay:

If you’ve got cash to burn, you can sleep (or pop Champagne) where Coolidge and White stayed and book a room at the Park Hyatt Sydney, which boasts panoramic views of the Sydney Opera House and harbour. We’re told they both were in a 350-sqm Sydney Suite, where the likes of Drake, Kylie Minogue and Pippa Middleton are all rumoured to have previously stayed. Not a millionaire but want a luxe experience? You can’t go wrong with a staycation to Crown Towers, Pullman Quay or Pier One Hotel.

Play:

Coolidge and White strolled around the Rocks while in Sydney, perusing the opal and fashion shops and passing the historic pubs. Are markets more your thing? If so, head down on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-10pm for The Rocks Markets with tasty food, art, and knick-knacks.

Road trip time:

While in Australia, Coolidge and White hit the road and went 2.5 hours north to Port Stephens. This wasn’t to scout movie locations, rather to meet the cute and cuddly residents of the Port Stephens Koala Hospital, which saves injured koalas by rescuing and rehabilitating them, then releasing them back into the wild. If that doesn’t scream road trip we don’t know what does.

