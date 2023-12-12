If you’re one of our city’s keen cyclists, you’ll likely agree that Sydney’s bike paths leave something to be desired. And if looping Centennial Park isn’t quite cutting it, we hear you. However, not all roads are created equal – and there are certain routes in Sydney that are far more dangerous and unpleasant for cyclists than others. A recent report from interactive map providers BikeSpot has shone a spotlight on the most dangerous spots in Sydney to cycle – Epping Road residents, you might want to take the bus.

BikeSpot 2023 is a national extension of the Victoria based platform, and has been launched in partnership with the Amy Gillet Foundation, with funding from the Australian Government on a mission to make Australia safer for cyclists.

According to the report – which surveyed 3,000 Sydney based cyclists – the most dangerous routes to ride in Sydney include a shared path along Epping Road in the Lower North Shore, a stretch of King Street in the CBD and the route down Coward Street in Mascot. Another one of the most dangerous spots in the city is at the north end of the Harbour bridge, and thankfully, construction on a new cycleway is set to begin next year.

The report was conducted to spotlight which cycling routes across the city should be prioritised by councils as Sydney aims to improve its infrastructure for cyclists. Commuters identified the most challenging and easiest stretches of their bike journeys, providing insights on why cycling on that particular route does and doesn’t work. For those of us who have found ourselves cycling along the King Street cyclepath and suddenly thrust into busy CBD traffic, it’s easy to imagine what the answers might look like.

The people behind the report hope that councils will take the information on board, addressing the dangerous routes with improved infrastructure, signage and dedicated cycle routes. The main issue to address, the team believe, is Sydney’s culture around road use.

“The big, big thing is cultural change. Drivers need to understand they can share the road.” David Thomson, a bike leader and cycling advocate from Bike North explains.

You can learn more about the safest and most dangerous spots to cycle in Sydney here.