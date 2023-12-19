PHEW! Free phone charging stations are being installed at busy Sydney train stations

Uh-oh, your phone just died and it’s not even 8pm. The night is young – soon, you won’t need to panic. Sydney’s major train stations are getting fitted with free, convenient phone chargers, so you can keep snapping, scrolling and SMSing all night long.

The first power station has already been switched on at Liverpool Station, with stands to be rolled out at 15 key transport hubs in Sydney throughout 2024. Stations including Bankstown, Hurstville, Lidcombe, Penrith and Wynyard will score one power spot, while bigger stations like Central, Town Hall and Bondi Junction will luck out with two sites.

Specially designed for Transport for NSW, the power stands will have the energy to charge seven devices at once, offering travellers a mix of wireless, USB-A and UBC-C ports for those who need a charging cable. Where possible, they’ll be installed outside the ticket gates to ensure the general public can boost their phones at all hours of the day. And, rest assured, the stations will be located in high foot traffic areas that are easily located, well-lit and monitored by CCTV.

Transport Minister Jo Haylen said, “In the modern world, our phones are our lifelines. They act not only to keep us connected, but as our wallets, maps, travel passes and staying informed and entertained, so this is a no-brainer.”

The first 15 stations to receive charging stations include:

Bankstown Station

Blacktown Station

Bondi Junction Station

Campbelltown Station

Central Station

Chatswood Station

Epping Station

Hurstville Station

Lidcombe Station

Liverpool Station

Parramatta Station

Penrith Station

Strathfield Station

Town Hall Station

Wynyard Station

There are plans to roll out the $1 million Power Spots Project at more stations in the future, so you’ll never be without Google Maps, Instagram or Messenger again. Phew.

