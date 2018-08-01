These three shows at the Sydney Opera House will only set you back $45

In May this year the Opera House did something a little bit different – instead of being the domain of big companies and big shows, it threw its doors open to a select bunch of stellar independent artists and smaller companies for a series called 'Unwrapped'. Now they're reviving the series with three shows this August (tickets are $35 or $45 apiece, and you'll save $10 if book a package of two shows).

First up is Split, a dance piece by the fabulous and fearless Lucy Guerin. It features two dancers – Melanie Lane and Lilian Steiner, who won a Helpmann Award for her performance – dancing together across a large performance space that contracts as the show goes on. One is clothed and the other is naked, posing big questions about the relationship of power between the two.

The other big piece is Ich Nibber Dibber, a show that we adored when it premiered at Sydney Festival in 2017. It's a funny and surprisingly moving piece that's the result of ten years of recorded conversations between Zoë Coombs Marr, Mish Grigor and Natalie Rose. They recite vast slabs of casual chats from those recordings, covering just about everything as the women grow and evolve.

Mojo Juju is sharing songs from her career alongside brand new material and stories from her life in an intimate, one-off show. You'll discover how Mojo Juju’s Indigenous Australian and Filipino ancestry, as well as her other personal experiences, have shaped the artist she is today.

