Straya, we’ve gone and done it again and taken out the top spot in the entire world (yes, you read that right) for best beach on Earth. Not that anyone’s that surprised.
According to a recent list based on the votes of an array of travel influencers, journalists, editors and agents, the sun-safe folks over at Banana Boat have just released a list of the 50 Best Beaches in the World – and Lucky Bay in Western Australia just got ranked as the big number one.
Lucky Bay is a slice of paradisal coastline that’s tucked away in the Cape Le Grand National Park on the south coast of the Western Australian coastline. Known for its blindingly white sand and bright turquoise water, this hidden beach took out the top spot for being a wildlife sanctuary, a dreamy swimming spot, and an overall pristine and secluded beach that deserves a visit.
Lucky Bay wasn’t the only Aussie beach to crack the list. We also came through with crowd favourite Whitehaven in the Whitsundays ranking at number four, 2022’s world’s second best beach – Turquoise Bay in Exmouth coming in at number 17, and finally, Little Hellfire Bay (also in WA – there must be something in the water) rounding in at a healthy number 28. Not bad, Australia.
The beaches were selected on a five-step criteria of; remoteness, untouched nature and wilderness, how swimmable they are, average days of sunshine, and annual average temperature.
The full 50 best beaches are:
- Lucky Bay, Australia
- Source D'Argent, the Seychelles
- Hidden Beach, the Philippines
- Whitehaven Beach, Australia
- One Foot Island, Cook Islands
- Trunk Bay, US Virgin Islands
- Honopu Beach, Hawaii
- Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland
- Navagio Beach, Greece
- Balandra Beach, Mexico
- Cala Goloritze, Italy
- Pipe Creek Sandbar, Bahamas
- Pink Beach, Indonesia
- Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos
- Gardner Bay, Ecuador
- McWay Falls Beach, California
- Turquoise Bay, Australia
- Le Morne Beach, Mauritius
- Baia do Sancho, Brazil
- Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
- Lanikai Beach, Hawaii
- Maya Bay, Thailand
- Calo des Moro, Spain
- Kelingking Beach, Indonesia
- Meads Bay, Anguilla
- Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico
- Cayo Arena, Dominican Republic
- Little Hellfire Bay, Australia
- Anse Lazio, Seychelles
- Vaeroy Beach, Norway
- Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda
- Myrtos Beach, Greece
- Hidden Beach, Mexico
- Grand Anse, Grenada
- Xpu Ha Beach, Mexico
- San Josef Bay, Canada
- Matira Beach, French Polynesia
- Capriccioli Beach, Italy
- Pasjaca Beach, Croatia
- Boulders Beach, South Africa
- Salines Beach, Martinique
- Champagne Beach, Vanuatu
- Praia de Marinha, Portugal
- Balos Beach, Greece
- Achmelvich Beach, Scotland
- Kaputas Beach, Turkey
- Radhanagar Beach, India
- Varadero Beach, Cuba
- Piha Beach, New Zealand
- Pink Sand Beach, Bahamas
You can see the full list (with pictures alongside) by clicking right here.