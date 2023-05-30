Straya, we’ve gone and done it again and taken out the top spot in the entire world (yes, you read that right) for best beach on Earth. Not that anyone’s that surprised.

According to a recent list based on the votes of an array of travel influencers, journalists, editors and agents, the sun-safe folks over at Banana Boat have just released a list of the 50 Best Beaches in the World – and Lucky Bay in Western Australia just got ranked as the big number one.

Lucky Bay is a slice of paradisal coastline that’s tucked away in the Cape Le Grand National Park on the south coast of the Western Australian coastline. Known for its blindingly white sand and bright turquoise water, this hidden beach took out the top spot for being a wildlife sanctuary, a dreamy swimming spot, and an overall pristine and secluded beach that deserves a visit.

Photograph: Tourism Western Australia

Lucky Bay wasn’t the only Aussie beach to crack the list. We also came through with crowd favourite Whitehaven in the Whitsundays ranking at number four, 2022’s world’s second best beach – Turquoise Bay in Exmouth coming in at number 17, and finally, Little Hellfire Bay (also in WA – there must be something in the water) rounding in at a healthy number 28. Not bad, Australia.

The beaches were selected on a five-step criteria of; remoteness, untouched nature and wilderness, how swimmable they are, average days of sunshine, and annual average temperature.

The full 50 best beaches are:

Lucky Bay, Australia Source D'Argent, the Seychelles Hidden Beach, the Philippines Whitehaven Beach, Australia One Foot Island, Cook Islands Trunk Bay, US Virgin Islands Honopu Beach, Hawaii Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland Navagio Beach, Greece Balandra Beach, Mexico Cala Goloritze, Italy Pipe Creek Sandbar, Bahamas Pink Beach, Indonesia Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Gardner Bay, Ecuador McWay Falls Beach, California Turquoise Bay, Australia Le Morne Beach, Mauritius Baia do Sancho, Brazil Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands Lanikai Beach, Hawaii Maya Bay, Thailand Calo des Moro, Spain Kelingking Beach, Indonesia Meads Bay, Anguilla Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico Cayo Arena, Dominican Republic Little Hellfire Bay, Australia Anse Lazio, Seychelles Vaeroy Beach, Norway Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda Myrtos Beach, Greece Hidden Beach, Mexico Grand Anse, Grenada Xpu Ha Beach, Mexico San Josef Bay, Canada Matira Beach, French Polynesia Capriccioli Beach, Italy Pasjaca Beach, Croatia Boulders Beach, South Africa Salines Beach, Martinique Champagne Beach, Vanuatu Praia de Marinha, Portugal Balos Beach, Greece Achmelvich Beach, Scotland Kaputas Beach, Turkey Radhanagar Beach, India Varadero Beach, Cuba Piha Beach, New Zealand Pink Sand Beach, Bahamas

You can see the full list (with pictures alongside) by clicking right here.

