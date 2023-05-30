Sydney
Lucky Bay, Australia, with kangaroos hopping around
Photograph: Shutterstock

This WA beach has been named the best beach in the world

Australia got mentioned four times on this World's Best Beaches list

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Straya, we’ve gone and done it again and taken out the top spot in the entire world (yes, you read that right) for best beach on Earth. Not that anyone’s that surprised. 

According to a recent list based on the votes of an array of travel influencers, journalists, editors and agents, the sun-safe folks over at Banana Boat have just released a list of the 50 Best Beaches in the World – and Lucky Bay in Western Australia just got ranked as the big number one. 

Lucky Bay is a slice of paradisal coastline that’s tucked away in the Cape Le Grand National Park on the south coast of the Western Australian coastline. Known for its blindingly white sand and bright turquoise water, this hidden beach took out the top spot for being a wildlife sanctuary, a dreamy swimming spot, and an overall pristine and secluded beach that deserves a visit. 

Exmouth Turquoise Bay
Photograph: Tourism Western Australia

Lucky Bay wasn’t the only Aussie beach to crack the list. We also came through with crowd favourite Whitehaven in the Whitsundays ranking at number four, 2022’s world’s second best beach – Turquoise Bay in Exmouth coming in at number 17, and finally, Little Hellfire Bay (also in WA – there must be something in the water) rounding in at a healthy number 28. Not bad, Australia. 

The beaches were selected on a five-step criteria of; remoteness, untouched nature and wilderness, how swimmable they are, average days of sunshine, and annual average temperature. 

The full 50 best beaches are: 

  1. Lucky Bay, Australia
  2. Source D'Argent, the Seychelles
  3. Hidden Beach, the Philippines
  4. Whitehaven Beach, Australia
  5. One Foot Island, Cook Islands
  6. Trunk Bay, US Virgin Islands
  7. Honopu Beach, Hawaii
  8. Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland
  9. Navagio Beach, Greece
  10. Balandra Beach, Mexico
  11. Cala Goloritze, Italy
  12. Pipe Creek Sandbar, Bahamas
  13. Pink Beach, Indonesia
  14. Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos
  15. Gardner Bay, Ecuador
  16. McWay Falls Beach, California
  17. Turquoise Bay, Australia
  18. Le Morne Beach, Mauritius
  19. Baia do Sancho, Brazil
  20. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
  21. Lanikai Beach, Hawaii
  22. Maya Bay, Thailand
  23. Calo des Moro, Spain
  24. Kelingking Beach, Indonesia
  25. Meads Bay, Anguilla
  26. Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico
  27. Cayo Arena, Dominican Republic
  28. Little Hellfire Bay, Australia
  29. Anse Lazio, Seychelles
  30. Vaeroy Beach, Norway
  31. Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda
  32. Myrtos Beach, Greece
  33. Hidden Beach, Mexico
  34. Grand Anse, Grenada
  35. Xpu Ha Beach, Mexico
  36. San Josef Bay, Canada
  37. Matira Beach, French Polynesia
  38. Capriccioli Beach, Italy
  39. Pasjaca Beach, Croatia
  40. Boulders Beach, South Africa
  41. Salines Beach, Martinique
  42. Champagne Beach, Vanuatu
  43. Praia de Marinha, Portugal
  44. Balos Beach, Greece
  45. Achmelvich Beach, Scotland
  46. Kaputas Beach, Turkey
  47. Radhanagar Beach, India
  48. Varadero Beach, Cuba
  49. Piha Beach, New Zealand
  50. Pink Sand Beach, Bahamas

