This bar is home delivering rare whiskies in single serves and flights

These days, bottled cocktails and virtual tastings are part of the new world order. But Shirt Bar in Barangaroo has gone a step further and figured out a way to replicate the sip-of-this, nip-of-that whiskey bar experience at home. They’re home delivering 50ml mini bottles – the equivalent of a two-finger pour – of any whiskey on their 160-strong list, which covers Australian, Scottish, Japanese and other international drops.

If you’re after something really special, though, check out the Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) section of the menu. This independent bottler selects single casks of extra special whiskies from distilleries around Scotland, and produces limited-edition bottlings under its own brand. There are only three bars in NSW that have these rare bottlings in stock: Shirt Bar, Archie Rose and Rockpool Bar and Grill. No matter which whiskey you choose, each mini bottle is accompanied by a tasting card so you can fully appreciate what you’re sipping.

If you’re not sure what to try or need a bit of guidance, there are also four at-home whiskey flights to choose from. Each kit contains four 30ml pours – about one finger of liquor – as well as tasting notes and a flight mat so you know which order to drink the whiskeys in. Just pick your flavour profile: All about Grain; Juicy Fruit and Oak; Smoke Bomb; or Deep, Rich and Dignified.

Shirt Bar’s mini bottles start at $10 a pop, and run all the way up to $120 for an 18-year old Yamazaki single malt (which costs around $1,500 at the bottle-o). Tasting flights cost $65-$85. Order online for click and collect or Australia-wide delivery. If you’re picking up your order in-person, you might want to stay for a bite – the Barangaroo tailor shop and concept bar reopened for sit-down dining this week.

