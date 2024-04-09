This Hunter Valley winery has been named one of Australia’s best for 2024

Get your wine glasses ready. The Real Review, one of Australia’s leading authorities in wine, has just unveiled its highly anticipated annual list that ranks the finest grape juice purveyors in the country – and some gorgeous New South Wales wineries (that are a reasonably short drive from Sydney) have made the cut.

The family-owned Tyrrell's Wines, located in the Lower Hunter’s Pokolbin, has been awarded the best winery in NSW for 2024, and also placed as the 12th-best winery in the country. By now, you’re probably well acquainted with the Tyrrell’s name, which is loved for their affordable yet quality vino. Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant took home 14th place, followed by fellow Hunter Valley cellar door, Brokenwood Wines, in 17th place. This can only mean one thing: our arms are twisted, and we're heading to the Hunter Valley.

Photograph: Avril Treasure

While, yes, it’s true that Victorian winery Yarra Yering did take home the coveted number one spot, and NSW didn't manage to get any wineries in the top 10, we’re choosing not to focus on that, and to celebrate our wines – sorry, I mean wins – because there are a bunch of them.

Completing the top five of this year’s list was Henschke in second place (Eden Valley, South Australia), Wine by Farr in third (Geelong, Victoria), Penfolds in fourth (South Australia), and Oakridge in fifth (Yarra Valley, Victoria), which was last year's winner.

Each year, a panel of the nation's top critics try more than 10,000 wines – but their final decision isn't made lightly. To ensure consistency, the ranking is determined by a proprietary algorithm, which considers the rating and recency of reviews by the Real Review’s panel over two years.

Curious to see which other wineries made the list? The full list of the Real Review Top Wineries of Australia 2024 can be found on the website here. We don't know about you, but our wine racks could do with a few extra bottles.

