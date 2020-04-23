This new initiative lets you upskill and donate to hospo workers in need

Watching Sydney’s hospitality industry transform in the midst of these turbulent times has been nothing short of impressive. Bars and restaurants have seamlessly managed to adapt to takeaway and home delivery and some, like the Oxford Tavern and Rising Sun Workshop, have even been able to re-hire their teams in the process. Yet, the underlying reality is that this is a workforce that simply cannot work from home, and there are still thousands of casual staff without financial security, who do not have access to Job Keeper benefits.

HelpOutHospo, a new emergency financial relief program, is here to help, and it’s already received support from some of the biggest names in the business, like Matt Moran and Neil Perry. The “by industry, for industry” initiative encourages venues to sign up and post ‘how-to’ videos in exchange for donations, which put much needed money directly into the pockets of hospitality workers that have lost their jobs.

The videos are available on the not-for-profit’s website for between $10 and $30, and cover topics from crafting the classic cocktail and setting up your home bar to the fundamentals of American barbecue and professional cooking hacks. If you’re looking to tackle a bigger project or impress the members of your household, you can attempt a family-style menu presented by celebrity chef Luke Mangan or a paddock-to-plate feast from Matt Moran.

“As an industry, we have a responsibility to care for our own during this tough time,” says Moran. “Initiatives like HelpOutHospo give consumers the chance to give back, learn something new and support their favourite chef or bartender during one of the most challenging periods in Australia’s dining history.”

Momento Hospitality, the Hills district group that recently opened Mullane’s Hotel, is behind the idea, which has raised more than $45,000 so far and earned support from the likes of Jack Daniel’s, Pure Blonde and the Campari Group. It’s yet another way the industry is banding together to look after its own, and you can help – and learn to make a perfect porchetta for a tenner while you’re at it.

For more information on HelpOutHospo, to donate or become a sponsor, click here.