This regional NSW town is becoming a real-life Bridgerton for one week this month

Bridgerton fans, rejoice. This month, you could experience the magic of the hit Netflix show IRL. From April 16 until April 23, the provincial town of Bowral is set to transform into a real-life ‘Ton’ – complete with manicured gardens, opulent ballrooms, and hopefully (we can dream) a duke or two.

The Bowral to Bridgerton transformation will be a celebration of the upcoming season of the hit show, and while details are thin on the ground, we’re expecting something beyond immersive. According to Netflix, select locations around the historical Southern Highlands town will be “gussied up in their Bridgerton best for a glamorous week-long celebration.”





Photograph: Supplied | Netflix

While our storybook royal romance is, at this point, unconfirmed, Netflix has announced a few key features that visitors can expect. Free screenings of the first episode of Bridgerton Season Three will take place at Bowral’s Empire Cinemas, and the week-long celebration will close on Tuesday, April 23 with a regency-themed garden party within the magnificent grounds of Milton Park.

Additional details are yet to be released, but you can register for the garden party of the season over here.

But for now, dearest readers, that’s all we are at liberty to share.





