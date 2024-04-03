Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bridgerton image
Photograph: Supplied | Netflix

This regional NSW town is becoming a real-life Bridgerton for one week this month

Bowral is getting a regency makeover for a week-long Bridgerton celebration, ending with an opulent garden party

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

Bridgerton fans, rejoice. This month, you could experience the magic of the hit Netflix show IRL. From April 16 until April 23, the provincial town of Bowral is set to transform into a real-life ‘Ton’ – complete with manicured gardens, opulent ballrooms, and hopefully (we can dream) a duke or two.

The Bowral to Bridgerton transformation will be a celebration of the upcoming season of the hit show, and while details are thin on the ground, we’re expecting something beyond immersive. According to Netflix, select locations around the historical Southern Highlands town will be “gussied up in their Bridgerton best for a glamorous week-long celebration.”

Bridgerton. (L to R) James Bryan as Nicky Mondrich, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Ariella Warburton as Daisy Mondrich, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, Elias Amos as John Mondrich in episode 301 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024
Photograph: Supplied | Netflix

 

While our storybook royal romance is, at this point, unconfirmed, Netflix has announced a few key features that visitors can expect. Free screenings of the first episode of Bridgerton Season Three will take place at Bowral’s Empire Cinemas, and the week-long celebration will close on Tuesday, April 23 with a regency-themed garden party within the magnificent grounds of Milton Park.

Additional details are yet to be released, but you can register for the garden party of the season over here.

But for now, dearest readers, that’s all we are at liberty to share.


Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news and things to do, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Keen for a regional escape? Here’s our guide to Mudgee

And these are the best weekend getaways close to Sydney

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.