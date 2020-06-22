This Surry Hills store has teamed up with Messina to create an Iced Vovo gelato

Since its pivot to become an online produce store, Firedoor’s Fireshop has championed a range of weird and wonderful gelato collaborations with the dessert boffins at Messina, including a truffle flavoured gelato and a dulce de leche gelato made from beef fat. If those sound a little too far on the experimental end of the spectrum for your palate, its latest venture is sure to be a universal crowd-pleaser, inspired by the much-loved Aussie biscuit classic, the Iced Vovo.

This pretty pink confection captures the distinctive flavours of the Arnott’s favourite with layers of coconut gelato, shortbread biscuit chunks, marshmallow pieces and a ripple of raspberry sauce. And as far as looks go, it's a dead ringer.

Sold to order, you can put in your request for a tub of Iced Vovo gelato right now, which will be available for collection on the afternoon of Friday, June 26. A 500ml serving will set you back $19.50.

You can also get your hands on it as part of Fireshop’s meal kit ‘dinner box’ this week, which for a very reasonable $110 includes octopus, pimenton and smoked chickpeas, barramundi with salsa verde, charred cabbage with black garlic and fresh ciabatta to enjoy before your dessert.

