Two Surry Hills institutions have teamed up to create a new truffle gelato

Truffles are one of those divisive menu items. In this writer's humble opinion, they divide those who have good taste from those who don't. Whichever side of the line you fall on, Firedoor's latest collaboration with Gelato Messina may not be to everyone's flavour – but you can't fault the creativity.

After lockdown restrictions came into effect, Firedoor's Lennox Hastie pivoted towards Fireshop, an online marketplace selling "almost-ready" meals, gourmet ingredients and pantry essentials. This week, Fireshop has launched a limited edition truffle-based ice cream, created using truffles gathered from Manjimup, in Western Australia, whose fragrant flavours are churned into Messina's jersey milk base.



In previous weeks, Fireshop has been similarly experimental with its gelato flavours, including the 'Elisabetta' (smoked milk gelato with dulche de leche, Cudgegong Valley olive oil and sea salt) and a dulce de leche which incorporates beef fat for a complex flavour profile.

Order online from Fireshop for pick-up of the limited-edition truffle gelato from Surry Hills, from Friday, June 13.

