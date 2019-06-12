This Sydney pub has transformed its rooftop garden into a pink winter hideaway

A rooftop might not be the cosiest venue, but East Village Hotel is having a crack at keeping their lofty drinking spot full in the colder months with this pretty-in-pink makeover. The rooftop terrace will be adorned in fairy lights, rosy lighting and a forest of baby’s breath to give it that musk stick meets Elle Woods appeal, but… winter themed.

They’re calling the set-up Winter Garden, and while the colouring might not make a whole lot of sense, they sure will be capturing the ‘millennial pink’ crowd. The themed menu, on the other hand, is going heavy on the winter-friendly snacks from alpine regions. Think sizzling bratwurst, coq au vin pie, and four-cheese fondue spiked with Luxardo Maraschino liqueur – yep, they’re making the gooey cheese pink. They’ll also be pouring special warming drinks like spicy mulled wine and cider, mead from the Barossa Valley and hot gin toddies.

You can snuggle up under the stars at the Winter Garden from 5-11pm, Tuesday-Sunday until the end of August.

